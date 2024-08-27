What’s next for Caio Borralho and Jared Cannonier after UFC Vegas 96?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 96 which saw a middleweight bout headline the card.

In the main event, Caio Borralho was getting the biggest fight of his career and his first main event as he took on Jared Cannonier. Borralho entered the bout coming off a KO win over Paul Craig and was 6-0 in the UFC. Cannonier, meanwhile, was coming off a controversial stoppage loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in June.

Ultimately, it was Borralho who picked up the decision win against Cannonier in an exciting bout. Following UFC Vegas 96, here is what I think should be next for fighters involved in the main event.