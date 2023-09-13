Kyle Nelson expects to put on a striking “clinic” against Fernando Padilla at Noche UFC, eyes Cub Swanson in rumored Toronto card next

Kyle Nelson wanted a quick turnaround and he got his wish.

Nelson returned to the win column back at UFC 289 in Vancouver as he pulled off an upset over Blake Bilder which saved his job. Just over three months later, Nelson is back as he will return at Noche UFC on Saturday against Fernando Padilla.

“Coming off the last fight, I wasn’t injured at all. So, I was able to keep training and when I got this call, I was hoping to fight soon anyway,” Nelson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I had messaged the UFC and called out TJ Brown about September 2 in Paris. Then I got this offer for UFC Noche in Vegas and I jumped on it.”

When Nelson does make the return to the Octagon, he will face Fernando Padilla who is familiar with. Padilla is coming off a TKO win over Julian Erosa in his debut, who is a friend of Nelson and someone he just trained with recently.

“I got to see some of the stuff that Fernando is good at. I was also down in Vegas a couple of weeks ago and got to train with Julian and get some insights from him as well. I’m definitely very confident with this matchup,” Nelson said.

With Kyle Nelson getting some insight into Fernando Padilla from Julian Erosa, he is even more confident ahead of Noche UFC.

Part of the reason why Nelson is so confident is he believes his power will be too much for Padilla. He also believes he will have the cardio advantage and can push the pace over three rounds if need be.

“We’ll see. I’m going to be coming with the power. If he’s able to withstand it for a little bit, then it might turn into a longer fight, which is fine with me,” Nelson said. “I think I will be able to outpoint him and land the bigger and harder shots as always. I’ll be picking him apart. I’m not really worried about his wrestling or his jiu-jitsu. If it stays a striking battle, I’m confident in all aspects…

“I’m going to touch him, I’m going to hurt him to the head and to the body. Him being durable is great, that just means I get to showcase more of my skills. If something does sneak in and I put him away early, that’s great. But, if not, I’m more than happy to put on another clinic like the last fight. Just piece him up for three rounds,” Nelson added.

Should Kyle Nelson get the win, he says he wants Cub Swanson in Toronto, which is rumored to be the location for the January pay-per-view.

“I’d love Cub Swanson for January. It would be a good timeline, he’s a good name… I’d like to fight again quickly, Toronto would be a dream come true,” Nelson concluded.