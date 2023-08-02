Kamaru Usman names the only opponent “that even makes sense” for him to fight next

Kamaru Usman is naming the only opponent ‘that even makes sense’ for him to fight next.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ (20-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since his back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) at UFC 278 in August of 2022 and again at UFC 286 in March of this year.

The former UFC welterweight champion is set to make his return to the cage and is calling out a two-time title challenger.

Speaking with ‘TMZ Sports‘, Kamaru Usman named the opponent he’d like to fight next:

“I’ve done everything there is to do. The only guy that, to be honest, that even makes sense right now is ‘Wonderboy’, because he needs an opponent. Wonderboy’s been around for so long, and he’s just that name to where it’s always a good fight. His style is very, very difficult to fight. He’s just one of those names, he’s in my era, that I never really got to fight.”

‘Wonderboy’ aka Stephen Thompson is the fighter Kamaru Usman would like to battle it out with in the Octagon.

Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) in December of last year via TKO.

Most recently Thompson, 40, withdrew from UFC 291 when his opponent, Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) weighed in over the welterweight limit.

‘Wonderboy’ has made it known that he would now like to fight on Nov. 11th at UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Apparently Kamaru Usman, 36, is offering up his name as Thompson’s opponent.

Would you like to see Usman vs Thompson in a welterweight bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!