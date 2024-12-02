Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2024

ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II continues to evolve, and a monumental Muay Thai firefight has been added to the billing. 

Johan Ghazali

Fiery flyweights Johan “Jojo” Ghazali and Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan will collide in a must-see contest on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. It’s a battle of the Johans, and one man is expected to fall.  

Ghazali delivered nothing but highlights since joining ONE Championship. The youngster came through the ONE Friday Fights ranks. There, he delivered three knockouts in four contests to earn a lucrative spot on ONE’s global roster. 

He scored a first-round finish of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 last December. But then “Jojo” suffered the first defeat of his tenure to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167. He did, however, give an incredible response at ONE 168 in September. He stopped Josue Cruz inside one round to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Estupinan has been an unstoppable force since joining ONE. The unbeaten Colombian arrived in May, but he’s wasted no time, having carved out four wins in as many bouts. 

“Panda Kick’s” relentless pressure has quickly made him a fan favorite in ONE, owning three knockouts in absolute barnburners. And he’ll look to score the biggest win of his career against the young phenom Ghazali to continue climbing the flyweight ranks. 

Can Johan Ghazali continue winning ways in his biggest test yet?

American-Malaysian sensation Johan Ghazali might just be the most exciting young star in all of Muay Thai. At only 18 years old, he’s been knocking out opponents with double the experience and then some.  

He’s used his ferocious power to set himself apart from other rising stars in the flyweight world. And even after suffering his sole defeat to veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, he made sure people knew he wasn’t a flash in the pan. 

He showed that at ONE 168 this past September in Denver, Colorado, where he refused to relent on the biggest stage in ONE Championship history with another first-round knockout. 

But here, he faces a fellow phenom on a similar trajectory to his own. Something’s got to give, and fans will be interested to see if the teen star can surpass expectations once more.  

ONE Championship

