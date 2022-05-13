Jan Blachowicz open to fighting Kamaru Usman after welterweight champ calls him a favorable matchup: “That would be a pleasure for me”

Jan Blachowicz is advising he’s open to fighting Kamaru Usman after the welterweight champion called him a favorable matchup.

Kamaru Usman, (20-1 MMA), last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, defeating Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) to defend his welterweight title.

Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA), will be entering the Octagon tomorrow night, May 14th in a light heavyweight battle with Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA). Although Blachowicz lost his belt to Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) at UFC 267, he believes the fight against Rakic is his first step in the quest to regain the title.

It was earlier this year that Usman, who has defended his title five times since being crowned the welterweight champion, revealed he’s considering a two-division championship quest by skipping a weight class. Yes, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has his sights set on light heavyweight gold.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

During a previous interview with ‘CBS Sports’ Usman had this to say about Jan Blachowicz:

“No disrespect to Jan. I think he’s a great competitor, he’s a very powerful guy, he’s got a lot of power in his hands, but I thought that was a matchup that favored me.”

During a recent interview with ‘The New York Post‘, Jan Blachowicz admitted that it would be a pleasure to fight Kamaru Usman, saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He is the best fighter in the world right now, yes? That would be (a) pleasure for me to fight against someone like him. Why not? We can do it in (the) future. I will be ready. It will be (an) exciting fight.”

Blachowicz will need to reclaim the light heavyweight title before engaging in a fight with Usman, but should he emerge victorious this weekend, he will be one step closer to regaining the belt.

Would you like to see a Jan Blachowicz vs Kamaru Usman fight in the near future? Who do you believe would emerge victorious?