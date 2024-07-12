Kamaru Usman explains what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to obtain pound for pound status: “Don’t be butt hurt about it”
Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
As we know, Alex Pereira is on top of the world right now. He is the UFC light heavyweight champion and in this calendar year, he’s already 2-0. He knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, and then just a few weeks ago, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.
Many are now wondering where he sits in the pound-for-pound conversation. After all, he’s won titles in two weight classes in the UFC, and he doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.
UFC fighter Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on this topic.
Usman questions Pereira
“When we talk pound-for-pound, let’s not forget, pound-for-pound is a hypothetical,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo.
“That means, do you possess the highest level of striking, of wrestling, of kickboxing, of grappling, of jiu-jitsu? That’s what that means. Which means if you were put in flyweight or if you were put in welterweight or if you were put in heavyweight, your style would transfer all throughout those divisions, and you will be able to be victorious and still be No. 1.
“That’s all that means. Yes, you can stand and knock everybody out – guys who aren’t moving, guys who aren’t shooting on you, guys who aren’t testing your grappling. But that doesn’t mean you are No. 1 pound-for-pound. So, don’t be upset about that. Don’t be butt hurt about it. If anything, show me you’re pound-for-pound. Go out there, take the next guy down, get on top, full mount, switch up, armbar on top. That lets me know, ‘Oh, sh*t. OK.’”
