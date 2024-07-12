Kamaru Usman explains what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to obtain pound for pound status: “Don’t be butt hurt about it”

Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

As we know, Alex Pereira is on top of the world right now. He is the UFC light heavyweight champion and in this calendar year, he’s already 2-0. He knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, and then just a few weeks ago, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall says he’s “more than happy” to welcome Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division

Many are now wondering where he sits in the pound-for-pound conversation. After all, he’s won titles in two weight classes in the UFC, and he doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.

UFC fighter Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on this topic.