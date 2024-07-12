Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 12, 2024

Adrian Lee seeks to keep his impressive run going in his next assignment.

Adrian Lee

“The Phenom” returns to action at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Colorado. There, he goes up against hometown favorite Nicholas Cornejo in a lightweight MMA clash.

Given his family background and flawless amateur career, Lee entered ONE Championship with sky-high expectations.

The teenage sensation’s professional debut this past June was nothing short of spectacular. There, he dominated Antonio Mammarella for the majority of the bout. Then he orchestrated the emphatic finish in the second round via submission.

For Lee, the three-round duel against Cornejo represents a crucial step in his journey to the division’s upper echelon.

With momentum on his side and the determination to build on his early success, Lee is poised to showcase his skills once again and prove that he belongs among the elite. 

Nicholas Cornejo looks to spoil Adrian Lee’s hype

Standing in Adrian Lee’s path at ONE 168: Denver is Nicholas Cornejo, a blue-chip prospect who has been making waves in the state of Colorado’s well-entrenched MMA scene.

Like Lee, “The Steel City Kid” also enjoyed a stellar run in the amateur circuit, racking up five consecutive before turning pro last year.

Since then, Cornejo has been on a tear. Despite being known for his wrestling background, his growing proficiency in the standup department has been highlighted in his first two professional outings.

In fact, he won those two matches by way of knockout.

These performances garnered him the attention of ONE Championship.

For Cornejo, a victory over Lee could propel Cornejo into the spotlight, positioning him as a rising star on the global stage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Joshua Pacio

Strawweight world champ Joshua Pacio to keep close eye on interim title bout at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024
Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo promises to get better after tough battle at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Tye Ruotolo may have emerged victorious at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5, but he is admittedly far from satisfied with his performance.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali squares off with Josue Cruz at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Johan Ghazali gets a shot at redemption at the much-awaited ONE168: Denver.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison claims he would have “body-bagged” Jonathan Haggerty 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024

Liam Harrison has asserted that a matchup against Jonathan Haggerty during his prime years would have been a routine victory.

Yosuke Saruta
ONE Championship

Yosuke Saruta to test Keito Yamakita’s mettle at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024

Yosuke Saruta looks to arrest his losing skid when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo’s fourth straight finish earns him $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024
Alibeg Rasulov
ONE Championship

Alibeg Rasulov takes aim at Christian Lee next: “I'm going to get his belt”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2024

Alibeg Rasulov believes he has put himself in a prime position to challenge Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship. 

Petchtanong Petchfergus
ONE Championship

Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes clash with Wei Rui in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2024

Following his triumphant return to action, Petchtanong Petchfergus knows who he wants to face next.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson to make BJJ black belt debut in August

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 5, 2024

Demetrious Johnson wants to add another chapter to his illustrious combat sports career.

Jozef Chen
ONE Championship

Jozef Chen elated to test mettle against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 4, 2024

Jozef Chen relishes the opportunity to go head-to-head against one of the best submission grapplers on the planet today. 