Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

Adrian Lee seeks to keep his impressive run going in his next assignment.

“The Phenom” returns to action at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Colorado. There, he goes up against hometown favorite Nicholas Cornejo in a lightweight MMA clash.

Given his family background and flawless amateur career, Lee entered ONE Championship with sky-high expectations.

The teenage sensation’s professional debut this past June was nothing short of spectacular. There, he dominated Antonio Mammarella for the majority of the bout. Then he orchestrated the emphatic finish in the second round via submission.

For Lee, the three-round duel against Cornejo represents a crucial step in his journey to the division’s upper echelon.

With momentum on his side and the determination to build on his early success, Lee is poised to showcase his skills once again and prove that he belongs among the elite.