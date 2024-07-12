Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver
Adrian Lee seeks to keep his impressive run going in his next assignment.
“The Phenom” returns to action at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Colorado. There, he goes up against hometown favorite Nicholas Cornejo in a lightweight MMA clash.
Given his family background and flawless amateur career, Lee entered ONE Championship with sky-high expectations.
The teenage sensation’s professional debut this past June was nothing short of spectacular. There, he dominated Antonio Mammarella for the majority of the bout. Then he orchestrated the emphatic finish in the second round via submission.
For Lee, the three-round duel against Cornejo represents a crucial step in his journey to the division’s upper echelon.
With momentum on his side and the determination to build on his early success, Lee is poised to showcase his skills once again and prove that he belongs among the elite.
Nicholas Cornejo looks to spoil Adrian Lee’s hype
Standing in Adrian Lee’s path at ONE 168: Denver is Nicholas Cornejo, a blue-chip prospect who has been making waves in the state of Colorado’s well-entrenched MMA scene.
Like Lee, “The Steel City Kid” also enjoyed a stellar run in the amateur circuit, racking up five consecutive before turning pro last year.
Since then, Cornejo has been on a tear. Despite being known for his wrestling background, his growing proficiency in the standup department has been highlighted in his first two professional outings.
In fact, he won those two matches by way of knockout.
These performances garnered him the attention of ONE Championship.
For Cornejo, a victory over Lee could propel Cornejo into the spotlight, positioning him as a rising star on the global stage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship