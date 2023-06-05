Kai Kara-France discusses controversial decision loss to Amir Albazi: “That cost me $100,000”

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France lost a lot more than a decision on Saturday night.

‘Don’t Blink’ returned to the octagon over the weekend against Amir Albazi. The bout was Kara-France’s first since his knockout loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 last July. That bout saw ‘The Assassin Baby’ claim interim flyweight gold, but the New Zealander was confident he could return to the title picture with a win.

After five rounds in the octagon over the weekend, it seemed that he had secured that win. While ‘The Prince’ had his moments, many felt that Kara-France did much of the better work. However, it was Albazi who earned the victory by split decision, a decision that has proved to be very controversial.

Kai Kara-France discussed his controversial loss to Amir Albazi in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. There, the former title challenger revealed that he lost $100,000 of his purse as a result of the call. Furthermore, Kara-France noted that he will likely be pushed down the rankings, and any talk of a title shot is now gone.

“It’s a tough one when you’re looking at my career right now,” Kai Kara-France stated on The MMA Hour regarding his loss over the weekend. “That cost me $100,000. That loss cost me my ranking, number three in the world. You know, winning this fight would’ve put me right back in with [Brandon] Royval to fight for the number one contender.”

He continued, “Puts me right back to where I want to be, which is the best in the world… It’s a tough one when you look at it like that. You take a step back and think ‘What are these judges looking at?’

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Kai-Kara France deserved the win on Saturday night?