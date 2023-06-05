Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial split decision loss to Amir Albazi

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023

Israel Adesanya has released footage of his live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial defeat on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya UFC Vegas 74 Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi

Over the years, Israel Adesanya has seen a lot in the world of mixed martial arts. From controversial decisions to massive knockouts, City Kickboxing has been at the forefront of some incredibly tense moments. Over the weekend, we saw another play out before our very eyes when Kai Kara-France stepped into the Octagon to battle Amir Albazi.

While Albazi certainly had his moments, many felt as if Kara-France should’ve had his hand raised – which he didn’t, as he lost via split decision.

As he does with most UFC cards, Adesanya filmed his reaction – and it’s safe to say he wasn’t too pleased to see his teammate come up empty-handed.

“F*** off. F*** off. Nah. Don’t. Nah, bro. Nah bro. F*** this league. Nah bro. I saw at the bottom, judge Chris Lee. Why is he still judging? I wanna see who the judges are bro. Everyone is on the group chat, 4-1 Kai! Of course! They rob you of your moment. Not just of your money, but your moment. Money comes and goes, but those moments, man, they rob you of your moment. What the f*** is this.”

Adesanya gets angry over Kara-France

Israel Adesanya has always been a passionate guy and he’s going to let their emotions shine through. Kai Kara-France has worked incredibly hard to stay relevant at the top of the flyweight division, with many calling him one of the best defensive grapplers in the sport.

For now, though, it’ll be interesting to see what happens next.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? What do you believe is going to be next for Kai Kara-France in his career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

