Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial split decision loss to Amir Albazi

Israel Adesanya has released footage of his live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial defeat on Saturday night.

Over the years, Israel Adesanya has seen a lot in the world of mixed martial arts. From controversial decisions to massive knockouts, City Kickboxing has been at the forefront of some incredibly tense moments. Over the weekend, we saw another play out before our very eyes when Kai Kara-France stepped into the Octagon to battle Amir Albazi.

While Albazi certainly had his moments, many felt as if Kara-France should’ve had his hand raised – which he didn’t, as he lost via split decision.

As he does with most UFC cards, Adesanya filmed his reaction – and it’s safe to say he wasn’t too pleased to see his teammate come up empty-handed.

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial split decision loss to Amir Albazi last night#UFCVegas74 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/VGpCMcnnuU — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 4, 2023

“F*** off. F*** off. Nah. Don’t. Nah, bro. Nah bro. F*** this league. Nah bro. I saw at the bottom, judge Chris Lee. Why is he still judging? I wanna see who the judges are bro. Everyone is on the group chat, 4-1 Kai! Of course! They rob you of your moment. Not just of your money, but your moment. Money comes and goes, but those moments, man, they rob you of your moment. What the f*** is this.”