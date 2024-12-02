UFC 310 title challenger had first fight against his own brother: “He was really trying to kill me”

By BJ Penn Staff - December 1, 2024

Technically speaking, UFC 310 headliner Kai Asakura had his first fight in 2012, when he submitted Tomoya Suzuki. If you ask the man himself, however, he’ll tell you his first fight came earlier than that, when he took on his own brother, Mikuru.

Kai Asakura, UFC 310, Mikuru Asakura, Alexandre Pantoja, MMA

“My older brother was fighting in the street every day,” Japan’s Asakura said in a video package released by the UFC, which features footage of his scrap with his brother. “He beat everyone and there was no one left to fight. So one day, my older brother called me out into the street — in the middle of the night.

“Suddenly, he gave me some boxing gloves to wear,” he added. “He was really trying to kill me with each strike. I was able to dodge everything. It was the first time I ever had a real fight. That’s when I realized I had serious potential as a fighter. That’s what got me to train MMA.”

A Tough Debut at UFC 310

Kai Asakura will challenge Alexandra Pantoja for the flyweight belt in the main event of this Saturday’s year-end UFC 310 card in Las Vegas. It will be the Japanese star’s first appearance in the Octagon. It’s far from his first big fight. The 31-year-old is a former bantamweight champion in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation, and has beaten the likes of Kyoji Horiguchi, Juan Archuleta, and Ulka Sasaki.

Heading into UFC 310, he’s sporting an impressive 21-4 record. The champion Pantoja, on the other hand, is sitting at 28-5, and has cemented himself as the division’s top dog with recent wins over the likes of Steve Erceg, Brandon Royval, Brandon Moreno, and Manel Kape.

UFC 310 will be co-headlined by a welterweight clash, with Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Ian Garry in a battle of undefeated contenders. It will also feature a clash of top heavyweight contenders with Ciryl Gane taking on Alexander Volkov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Kai Asakura UFC

Related

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry

Surging UFC contender makes shocking prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison won't be calling out Amanda Nunes just yet: 'I have great respect for everything she’s accomplished'

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison won’t be calling for a showdown with Amanda Nunes just yet.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal names potential opponents following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig: 'They all pose interesting threats'

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Bo Nickal has name-dropped potential opponents for him following his UFC 309 win.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja shuts down bantamweight move ahead of UFC 310 title defense against Kai Asakura

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja isn’t thinking about a move to the bantamweight division at the moment.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

UFC can't salvage Conor McGregor's image following sexual assault verdict, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water, and the UFC may not be able to pull him out of it.

Jon Jones UFC crowd

Chael Sonnen believes UFC will give Jon Jones two options for his fighting future and Alex Pereira isn't one of them

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024
Kai Asakura
UFC

Kai Asakura thinks UFC benefits if he defeats Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 310 title fight: 'I'm here to make it exciting'

Fernando Quiles - November 29, 2024

Kai Asakura believes capturing UFC gold would be best for business.

Jon Anik
UFC

Jon Anik suggests voting board for UFC Hall of Fame: 'Every case is unique'

Fernando Quiles - November 29, 2024

Jon Anik has a suggestion for how UFC Hall of Fame inductees are determined.

Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones responds to “ducking” accusations from fight fans amid latest Tom Aspinall talk: “I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring”

Fernando Quiles - November 29, 2024

Jon Jones is firing back at fans who accuse him of ducking Tom Aspinall.

Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill explains the difference between his and Jiri Prochazka’s losses to Alex Pereira: “You got dominated, and I got caught”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024

Jamahal Hill has attempted to explain the difference between his loss to Alex Pereira and the latter’s wins over Jiri Prochazka.