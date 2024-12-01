Surging UFC contender makes shocking prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Joaquin Buckley Predicts Ian Machado Garry Edges Shavkat Rakhmonov

During an interview with James Lynch for Middle Easy, Joaquin Buckley shared why he thinks Ian Machado Garry will slightly edge out Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 (h/t MMAJunkie).

“A lot of people are not going to believe me, but I think Ian Garry is going to win – by the skin of his teeth just like the rest of his wins that he had,” Buckley told Middle Easy. “Whether that’s with MVP or with Geoff Neal. He does a good job of staying safe and surviving, and if you don’t have the feet to kind of hunt down guys like that, where they’re constantly moving and constantly evading, and you set up traps.

“Obviously, you’re not going to be able to land those power shots. … If you get in the fire with Shavkat Rakhmonov, you’re going to get burned. But I don’t see Ian Garry running into that burning house. He’s going to try to flee and evade the whole time, and I can see Ian Garry getting his hand raised by decision.”

UFC 310 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7th. In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight gold against Kai Asakura.

