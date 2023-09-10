UFC 293 Results: Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Justin Tafa, Austen Lane, UFC 293, Results, UFC

Tafa (7-3 MMA) and Lane (12-4 MMA) will be squaring off for a second time this evening in Sydney, this after their first encounter this past June ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Prior to that controversial ending, Justin Tafa was on a two-fight winning streak, having scored knockout victories over Harry Hunsucker and Parker Porter inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, prior to their no-contest in June, Austen Lane had strung together a six-fight winning streak on the regional scene, scoring finishes in all six of those contests.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Austen Lane comes forward and lands a pair of kicks. He then pokes Tafa in the eye. (Ahh not again!) We restart and Lane continues to fire kicks as Tafa tries to work his way inside. A big 1-2 from Justin Tafa. Lane attempts a hook kick, but Tafa counters with a big right hand. Lane looks to responds but whiffs and eat another right. Another right hand and Lane hits the deck. A few follow up shots and this one is over! WOW!

Official UFC 293 Result: Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Tafa fight next following his KO victory over Lane this evening in Sydney?

