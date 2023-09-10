UFC 293 Results: Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Tafa (7-3 MMA) and Lane (12-4 MMA) will be squaring off for a second time this evening in Sydney, this after their first encounter this past June ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Prior to that controversial ending, Justin Tafa was on a two-fight winning streak, having scored knockout victories over Harry Hunsucker and Parker Porter inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, prior to their no-contest in June, Austen Lane had strung together a six-fight winning streak on the regional scene, scoring finishes in all six of those contests.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Austen Lane comes forward and lands a pair of kicks. He then pokes Tafa in the eye. (Ahh not again!) We restart and Lane continues to fire kicks as Tafa tries to work his way inside. A big 1-2 from Justin Tafa. Lane attempts a hook kick, but Tafa counters with a big right hand. Lane looks to responds but whiffs and eat another right. Another right hand and Lane hits the deck. A few follow up shots and this one is over! WOW!

Official UFC 293 Result: Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Tafa fight next following his KO victory over Lane this evening in Sydney?