UFC 293 Results: Manel Kape defeats Felipe dos Santos (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos.

Manel Kape, UFC 293, UFC, Results

Kape (18-6 MMA) will enter the Octagon sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decison victory over David Dvorak this past December. Prior to that win, ‘Starboy’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Ode’ Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Meanwhile, Felipe dos Santos (7-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact when he squares off with Manel Kape this evening in Sydney. The Brazilian standout last competed under the LFA banner in November of 2022, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Hugo Paiva.

Round one of this flyweight matchup begins and Felipe dos Santos lands a low kick to start. Manel Kape replies with a hard one of his own. The fighters continue to trade kicks at range. A big hook from dos Santos and he follows it up with a flying knee. Kape answers with a straight left that floors him the Brazilian. Dos Santos remains conscious and Kape opts to let him stand. The pair trade big shots. Kape stalking after him and lands a hard low kick. A good jab from dos Santos. He catches a body kick and tries to jump on top, but Kape sweeps him. ‘Starboy’ once again opts to let Felipe back up to his feet. Dos Santos obliges and comes forward with a flurry. A hard knee catches Kape leaning in. More low kicks from the Brazilian. The flyweights trade knees inside. Felipe dos Santos tries an elbow on the break. A spinning elbow from Manel Kape lands flush. Dos Santos catches a body kick and ties up on the fence. The separate. A body kick and right hand from Kape. The fighters trade power shots to end the round.

Round two begins and Felipe dos Santos lands a pair of kicks. A hard left hand lands clean for Manel Kape. The Brazilian eats it and continues to toss low kicks. A right cross knocks Kape. Dos Santos follows that up with another low kick and then a right cross. Kape replies with a heavy calf kick. A big right from Kape. A counter right by dos Santos soon after. More kicks from Felipe. He follows that up with a 1-2. A stiff Kape jab. Both men land big shots in the pocket. A spinning back kick from dos Santos. He follows that up with a 1-2 but runs right into a counter right. Huge shots from both men to close out the round.

Round three begins and Manel Kape lands a big left hand. Felipe dos Santos comes back with a good straight pushes Kape against the cage. ‘Starboy’ with some big shots. The Brazilian with a huge counter and Kape is wobbles. He circles out and seems to be ok. A good four-piece combo from Manel Kape. Another hard shot from ‘Starboy’. Dos Santos comes forward but eats a lead right. Big exchange in center cage. One minute to go. dos Santos misses with a wheel kick. Both men land heavy right hands. A counter right by Kape. Dos Santos lands a jumping front kick and Manel Kape responds by taking him down into guard. Big punches traded until the final horn.

Official UFC 293 Result: Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Kape fight next following his victory over dos Santos this evening in Sydney?

