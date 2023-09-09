UFC 293: ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 293 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship with a second-round knockout victory over longtime rival Alex Pereira this past April. ‘Stylebender’ has gone 4-2 over his past six Octagon appearances, suffering losses to ‘Poatan‘ and Jan Blachowicz, while earning decision wins over Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov back in July. Prior to that, the brash American had earned a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January of this year.

UFC 293 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight fight featuring Tai Tuivasa taking on Alexander Volkov.

Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon in front of a hometown crowd this evening. The Aussie is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Bam Bam’ had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockout victories over Stefan Struve, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA) will enter UFC 293 on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Alexander Romanov back in March of this year. That win marked Drago’s second first-round finish in a row, as he had previously stopped Jairzinho Rozenstruik in June of 2022.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 293 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9) –

Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.9) –

Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4) –

Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3) –

Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35) –

UFC 293 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Da Un Jung (205.3) –

Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85) –

Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1) –

Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75) –

UFC 293 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3) –

Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95) –

Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85) –

(* = Missed weight)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland?