Israel Adesanya praises Alex Pereira for UFC 291 win over Jan Blachowicz: “Looked good”

By Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023
Israel Adesanya was impressed by Alex Pereira’s performance against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira UFC 291

Pereira was moving up to light heavyweight not even four months after being knocked out by Adesanya to lose his middleweight title. In his 205lbs debut in the UFC, the Brazilian was given the former champ in Blachowicz who was coming off a draw against Magomed Ankalaev.

In the first round, Blachowicz was able to get Pereira to the ground and held him there for nearly the entire round. Yet, in the second and third rounds, Alex Pereira started to have more success, and Israel Adesanya was impressed by the Brazilian’s defense.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles.

“He might be slower at this weight, but let’s find out. He’s chunkier, I don’t know, let’s see… I’m telling you, he doesn’t want any space because once you give him space, he going to touch you,” Adesanya said during the fight at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya expects Alex Pereira to fight for vacant belt

Following the first round, Israel Adesanya wondered if Jan Blachowicz would be able to hold Alex Pereira down again for the rest of the fight. Ultimately, Alex Pereira began to have more success and when the final bell rang, Adesanya figured the Brazilian was going to get the win.

“Alex won, looked good at light heavyweight. Also, elevation, we have to consider that as well. But, yeah crafty from Jan. He did the right thing to try and sneak the victory, but wasn’t enough. Alex now vs. Jiri probably for the belt, I’m going to assume,” Israel Adesanya said.

As Israel Adesanya said, with Alex Pereira getting the win over Jan Blachowicz it is likely he will be fighting Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title. However, Blachowicz claimed he was robbed and thought he clearly won, but live-watching, Adesanya gave rounds two and three to the Brazilian.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, UFC 291

Dustin Poirier explains why he‘s frustrated following knockout loss at UFC 291: “I lost to somebody I think I’m better than"

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023
Bobby Green
Tony Ferguson

Bobby Green dismisses Tony Ferguson's eye poke comments after UFC 291: "Can't argue with crazy"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green has mixed emotions after his win over Tony Ferguson.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA: “If we change the rules for him to sell some PPV’s, we make a mockery of all this”

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s ongoing USADA saga.

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274
UFC

Rose Namajunas contemplated retirement after loss to Carla Esparza: "Don't really want to hurt anybody"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas nearly retired last year.

Stephen-Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson hopeful UFC pays him for canceled Michel Pereira fight: "Nothing yet"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is still hoping to be paid for his canceled fight against Michel Pereira.

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal unloads on "midget" Conor McGregor after the Irishman took shots at Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje following UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023
Dwayne Johnson and Dustin Poirier
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwyane Johnson praises Dustin Poirier for the way he handled UFC 291 loss: "Love this perspective so much"

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023

Dwayne Johnson has nothing but praise for Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Dustin Poirier’s knockout loss to Justin Gaethje: “I hope he doesn't walk away”

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

Daniel Cormier is weighing in on Dustin Poirier’s knockout loss to Justin Gaethje.

Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker set for UFC 294

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

It looks like Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker is now set for UFC 294.

Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal claims he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is claiming he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.