Israel Adesanya praises Alex Pereira for UFC 291 win over Jan Blachowicz: “Looked good”
Pereira was moving up to light heavyweight not even four months after being knocked out by Adesanya to lose his middleweight title. In his 205lbs debut in the UFC, the Brazilian was given the former champ in Blachowicz who was coming off a draw against Magomed Ankalaev.
In the first round, Blachowicz was able to get Pereira to the ground and held him there for nearly the entire round. Yet, in the second and third rounds, Alex Pereira started to have more success, and Israel Adesanya was impressed by the Brazilian’s defense.
“He might be slower at this weight, but let’s find out. He’s chunkier, I don’t know, let’s see… I’m telling you, he doesn’t want any space because once you give him space, he going to touch you,” Adesanya said during the fight at UFC 291.
Israel Adesanya expects Alex Pereira to fight for vacant belt
Following the first round, Israel Adesanya wondered if Jan Blachowicz would be able to hold Alex Pereira down again for the rest of the fight. Ultimately, Alex Pereira began to have more success and when the final bell rang, Adesanya figured the Brazilian was going to get the win.
“Alex won, looked good at light heavyweight. Also, elevation, we have to consider that as well. But, yeah crafty from Jan. He did the right thing to try and sneak the victory, but wasn’t enough. Alex now vs. Jiri probably for the belt, I’m going to assume,” Israel Adesanya said.
As Israel Adesanya said, with Alex Pereira getting the win over Jan Blachowicz it is likely he will be fighting Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title. However, Blachowicz claimed he was robbed and thought he clearly won, but live-watching, Adesanya gave rounds two and three to the Brazilian.
