Israel Adesanya praises Alex Pereira for UFC 291 win over Jan Blachowicz: “Looked good”

Israel Adesanya was impressed by Alex Pereira’s performance against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Pereira was moving up to light heavyweight not even four months after being knocked out by Adesanya to lose his middleweight title. In his 205lbs debut in the UFC, the Brazilian was given the former champ in Blachowicz who was coming off a draw against Magomed Ankalaev.

In the first round, Blachowicz was able to get Pereira to the ground and held him there for nearly the entire round. Yet, in the second and third rounds, Alex Pereira started to have more success, and Israel Adesanya was impressed by the Brazilian’s defense.

“He might be slower at this weight, but let’s find out. He’s chunkier, I don’t know, let’s see… I’m telling you, he doesn’t want any space because once you give him space, he going to touch you,” Adesanya said during the fight at UFC 291.