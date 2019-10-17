VIDEO | Justin Gaethje receives lessons from boxing legend Mike Tyson

Justin Gaethje gets MMA advice from some of the best in the business, but who better to get boxing tips from then the legend, Mike Tyson.

“Iron Mike” posted a video on his Twitter, showing the ropes to fighters, Justin Gaethje and Ottman Azaitar.

I’m not getting back in the ring but I could 😂 just paying it forward. Love talking to this generation of fighters. @Justin_Gaethje @OttmanAzaitar . pic.twitter.com/xlW57OJtch — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 17, 2019

He advised them to keep the distance outside the shoulder of their opponent to deliver strikes to the back. Mike Tyson showed he still has the speed and power to deliver some serious damage. He also made it clear that he has no intention of getting back in the ring, much to the disappointment of fans on Twitter!

Justin Gaethje retweeted the clip and was grateful to hang out with the legend, he said:

“It was a great life experience getting to hang around Mike Tyson”

It was a great life experience getting to hang around @MikeTyson https://t.co/8WLPInhQpj — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 17, 2019

Now a retired boxer, Mike Tyson has been sharing his words of wisdom with the next generation of fighters. He has his own podcast called Hotboxin’ where he shares his thoughts. He often gives life advice to fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

In contrast, Justin Gaethje uses brute force to dismantle his opponents. “The Highlight” lives up to his name by delivering first-round highlight reel finishes. His last fight was against former training partner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Vancouver. Before the fight, Gaethje ensured fans that one of them was going to sleep in the first round. He practised what he preached and the 30-year old KO’d Cerrone in the last minute of the first round.

Gaethje doesn’t have a next fight lined up, but he has his sights set on a few potential opponents. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division and wants to fight Conor McGregor when the Irishman makes his UFC return. It seems, however, ‘The Notorious’ wants to fight Frankie Edgar, so Gaethje is looking towards a title shot against the current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.