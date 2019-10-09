Justin Gaethje thinks Conor McGregor is a ‘coward’ for wanting to fight Frankie Edgar

Justin Gaethje doesn’t like the idea of Conor McGregor fighting Frankie Edgar.

The Irishman recently revealed that he likes the respect the former lightweight champion, Edgar has shown. He also believes it is a good test for his takedown defense in hopes of getting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Yet, Justin Gaethje, who has also called for a fight with Conor McGregor says the Irishman is a ‘coward’ for wanting to fight a soon to be bantamweight.

“Conor keeps saying he is going to fight but I don’t think that’s true. But if he doesn’t want to fight he’s calling out the likes of Frankie Edgar,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “No disrespect to Frankie Edgar but he’s 30 pounds lighter than us and that’s a coward move.

“The man is a coward deep down. I know that, he knows that, some of us know that. And if I fight him I get to show the world that, and that’s what he doesn’t want.”

Justin Gaethje last fought back at UFC Vancouver where he beat Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO. The win extended his winning streak to three with two other first-round finishes over Edson Barboza and James Vick.

If he can not get the Conor McGregor fight, Gaethje wants Khabib Nurmagomedov next as he believes he deserves a crack at the lightweight title.

“Tony fights once a year, so he is very inconsistent, so there’s a very good chance he goes away somehow. I’m there every time when ever they want me to fight. I need eight to ten weeks,” he said. “I’ve never turned down a fight or pulled out of a fight in my life. And I’m not saying it won’t ever happen because injuries do happen. But I am consistent and feel I have earned my shot.”

Who Justin Gaethje fights next is up in the air, but he remains adamant he doesn’t like the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.