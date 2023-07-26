Justin Gaethje wants to “make” Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist after UFC 291: “He’ll hate it”

‘I’ll love it that much more’

Of course, Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier are teammates, so Justin Gaethje says he would love the idea of having to make ‘Gamebred’ present him with the belt after he beat his teammate.

“Yeah, I want to make him do it. That would be nice. I know he’ll hate it, so I’ll love it that much more,” Justin Gaethje said at UFC 291 media day.

Should Justin Gaethje defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 as he expects, he doubts he will defend the BMF title. Instead, ‘The Highlight’ is focused on getting a lightweight title shot with a win over Poirier.

“I think the aspirations are the championship belt. I think this catapult us right to that. So, you know, I won’t be looking to defend that if I have a choice it’s going to be going for the championship belt,” Gaethje said.

Justin Gaethje enters his UFC 291 main event coming off a decision win over Rafael Fiziev.