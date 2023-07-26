Justin Gaethje wants to “make” Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist after UFC 291: “He’ll hate it”

By Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje is excited to make Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist.

Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal

Justin Gaethje is set to headline UFC 291 on Saturday against Dustin Poirier for the vacant BMF belt. Ahead of the fight, Jorge Masvidal, who won the title back in 2019, has said he will be awarding the winner with the title.

“It should only be me and me alone,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “It should be me giving it to the winner of that and the winner of that giving it to the winner (of the next fight) and so on and so on. That’s the tradition right… They didn’t come to me at all, but I wasn’t caught off guard. I like it, that they’re going to continue the legacy. I’m retired now. These guys will fight for the belt, one of them will retire. They’ll wrap the belt around somebody.”

‘I’ll love it that much more’

Of course, Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier are teammates, so Justin Gaethje says he would love the idea of having to make ‘Gamebred’ present him with the belt after he beat his teammate.

“Yeah, I want to make him do it. That would be nice. I know he’ll hate it, so I’ll love it that much more,” Justin Gaethje said at UFC 291 media day.

Should Justin Gaethje defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 as he expects, he doubts he will defend the BMF title. Instead, ‘The Highlight’ is focused on getting a lightweight title shot with a win over Poirier.

“I think the aspirations are the championship belt. I think this catapult us right to that. So, you know, I won’t be looking to defend that if I have a choice it’s going to be going for the championship belt,” Gaethje said.

Justin Gaethje enters his UFC 291 main event coming off a decision win over Rafael Fiziev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

