Justin Gaethje sees eventual trilogy with Dustin Poirier: “I’m never going to deny him that opportunity”

Justin Gaethje believes he and Dustin Poirier will eventually fight again.

Gaethje and Poirier first met in April 2018 when it was ‘The Diamond’ who won by fourth-round TKO in one of the best fights of the year. The two finally had their rematch back in July at UFC 291 for the BMF belt and it was Gaethje who got his revenge as he scored a second-round head kick KO.

Given that the series is 1-1 and both have won by knockout, Justin Gaethje expects them to have a trilogy but knows it won’t be for a bit.

“I think in time that fight is 100 percent (going to happen again). He made me wait five years, so the next fight is the undisputed championship, but I’m never going to deny him that opportunity. Again, once I get that belt, all these fights are left,” Gaethje said at a Fan Q&A before UFC 293.

Although the trilogy won’t be happening next, the hope for many MMA fans is it will happen before their careers are up. Justin Gaethje has said he only has a couple of fights left in his career before he retires and the next one will be for the belt. After that, should Gaethje win the title, it’s unlikely that Poirier would get a title shot, so when the trilogy would happen is uncertain.

Justin Gaethje (25-4) is riding a two-fight winning streak and coming off a KO win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. To kick off the win streak, ‘The Highlight’ beat Rafael Fiziev by majority decision to return to the win column after losing to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

In his career, Gaethje has fought for the undisputed lightweight title twice and is 0-2, but is the former interim lightweight champ. He also holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza among others.