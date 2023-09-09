Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: ‘Dos Santos vs. Werdum 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 8, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will rematch in tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA headliner.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, UFC

The fight card takes place live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville and we have you covered for all of the live results and highlights.

Werdum (24-9-1 MMA) and Dos Santos (21-10 MMA) originally collided at UFC 90 in October of 2008, with ‘JDS’ emerging victorious by way of first-round TKO in a fight that served as his promotional debut.

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum

Now, almost fifteen full years later, the pair are set to square off again, this time under Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA’ fight banner.

Junior dos Santos will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his five-fight losing skid. The former UFC heavyweight champion has lost all five of his most recent fights by TKO, suffering those defeats to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Ciryl Gane and most recently Yorgan De Castro.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Werdum last competed under the PFL banner in May of 2021, where his bout with Renan Ferreira was ultimately ruled a no-contest. Prior to that controversial fight, ‘Vai Cavalo’ was coming off a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson under the UFC banner in July of 2020.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Gamebred Fighting Championship 5 Main Card (7pm EST)

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum –

Joel Bauman vs. Maki Pitolo –

Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems –

Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic –

Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani –

Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet –

Tyler Hill vs. Jhonasky Sojo –

Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert – Northrup def. Herbert by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Shahzaib Rind vs. Carlos Guerra – Rind def. Guerra via TKO (punches) at 2:40 of Round 1

Juan Alvarez vs. Christopher Wingate – Alvarez def. Wingate via submission (heel hook) at 0:13 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s rematch between Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos?

