Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Justin Gaethje is reportedly being lined up next for Islam Makhachev if the latter is able to get past Charles Oliveira again.

This year has been a pretty good one for Justin Gaethje, to put it lightly. ‘The Highlight’ has beaten Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, and in the latter of those two wins, he won via knockout to claim the BMF title. Gaethje has always been an action fighter and someone who is willing to risk it all, but on the two occasions he’s fought for the UFC lightweight championship, he’s come up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Now, as Oliveira prepares to challenge Islam Makhachev for the belt at 155 pounds, it appears as if Gaethje is waiting in the wings for the winner.