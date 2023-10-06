Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294
Justin Gaethje is reportedly being lined up next for Islam Makhachev if the latter is able to get past Charles Oliveira again.
This year has been a pretty good one for Justin Gaethje, to put it lightly. ‘The Highlight’ has beaten Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, and in the latter of those two wins, he won via knockout to claim the BMF title. Gaethje has always been an action fighter and someone who is willing to risk it all, but on the two occasions he’s fought for the UFC lightweight championship, he’s come up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
Now, as Oliveira prepares to challenge Islam Makhachev for the belt at 155 pounds, it appears as if Gaethje is waiting in the wings for the winner.
Makhachev vs Gaethje?
“If Islam wins, he will fight Justin Gaethje next,” Abdelaziz said. “This is what we want, this is what the UFC wants. Justin Gaethje earned it, too. You don’t go out there and knock out Dustin Poirier like that and don’t get a title shot. I think Justin made a statement and he earned his spot.”
“Islam is the best lightweight in the world, hands down. There’s no question,” Abdelaziz said. “I think he’s the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we have today.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
There is bound to be some level of controversy surrounding this potential match-up given that Ali Abdelaziz represents both men. Either way, though, nobody can deny that it would be an intriguing clash.
What do you expect to happen when Islam Makhachev battles Charles Oliveira? Could Justin Gaethje beat the reigning champ if given the chance? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC