Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

By Harry Kettle - October 6, 2023

Justin Gaethje is reportedly being lined up next for Islam Makhachev if the latter is able to get past Charles Oliveira again.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira

This year has been a pretty good one for Justin Gaethje, to put it lightly. ‘The Highlight’ has beaten Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, and in the latter of those two wins, he won via knockout to claim the BMF title. Gaethje has always been an action fighter and someone who is willing to risk it all, but on the two occasions he’s fought for the UFC lightweight championship, he’s come up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE KNOWS “FOR A FACT” ISLAM MAKHACHEV IS NOT AS GOOD AS KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV AND HOPES HE CAN “PROVE THAT”

Now, as Oliveira prepares to challenge Islam Makhachev for the belt at 155 pounds, it appears as if Gaethje is waiting in the wings for the winner.

Makhachev vs Gaethje?

“If Islam wins, he will fight Justin Gaethje next,” Abdelaziz said. “This is what we want, this is what the UFC wants. Justin Gaethje earned it, too. You don’t go out there and knock out Dustin Poirier like that and don’t get a title shot. I think Justin made a statement and he earned his spot.”

“Islam is the best lightweight in the world, hands down. There’s no question,” Abdelaziz said. “I think he’s the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we have today.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

There is bound to be some level of controversy surrounding this potential match-up given that Ali Abdelaziz represents both men. Either way, though, nobody can deny that it would be an intriguing clash.

What do you expect to happen when Islam Makhachev battles Charles Oliveira? Could Justin Gaethje beat the reigning champ if given the chance? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Ricky Glenn

Ricky Glenn reveals he trained with Ben Askren for Drew Dober fight, plans to get "redemption" for his last bout

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Alex Morono
Joaquin Buckley

Alex Morono tells fans to "expect violence" in his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley: "We are both going to throw down"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Alex Morono is pumped to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: "Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Jon Jones brought in an interesting training partner for his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

Bobby Green and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Bobby Green claims he used to beat up current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in sparring sessions.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington reveals the "biggest challenge" Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo could be returning to the Octagon in January, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili walks back on his stance of “never fighting” his friend Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is walking back on his stance of ‘never fighting’ his friend Aljamain Sterling.

Colby Covington
Matt Brown

Colby Covington unloads on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments: “You married trailer trash, yeah”

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is unloading on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments.

Colby Covington, Leon Edwards
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.