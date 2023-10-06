Ricky Glenn reveals he trained with Ben Askren for Drew Dober fight, plans to get “redemption” for his last bout

By Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Ricky Glenn is going back to his roots for his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Drew Dober.

Ricky Glenn

Glenn is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Christos Giagos earlier this year, which was a tough pill to swallow. It was his first fight in a year-and-a-half and immediately after the loss, Glenn wanted to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

“I almost got back in there sooner. A couple of short-notice fights came up and one of them the guy didn’t accept and the other I was still under suspension,” Glenn said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I threw my name out there for a few things, it just didn’t work out and then this opportunity came.”

Once Ricky Glenn was medically cleared, he was booked to face Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 80. When he got the call, it was immediate excitement as the two were booked to fight last year but an injury to Glenn took him out of the scrap.

“We were supposed to fight last year. Two weeks before I got injured and had to pull out and had surgery. It’s nice that they want the matchup and here we are again… He really wants to get in there and slug it out. He’s a smart fighter, but he’s definitely an athlete, there are some things I have to be careful of,” Glenn said.

Given that Ricky Glenn already had a training camp for Drew Dober, he feels well-prepared for the matchup.

Also, Glenn is back to his original team that features him training with Ben Askren and Erick Koch who will both be in his corner. With Glenn going back to his roots, he’s confident he will pull off the upset and beat Dober at UFC Vegas 80.

“I see him being smart and trying and reel me in,” Glenn said. “Just be a bit more patient and as the fight goes on we are going to engage. At this level, it’s the first person to make a mistake, it costs them a fight… I’m feeling it too, I have a lot of energy, I want some redemption after my last fight. I switched my camp up and reconnected with some old training partners Erik Koch and Ben Askren, who are going to be in my corner.”

If Ricky Glenn does beat Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 80, he hopes he can get a quick turnaround and start to work toward the top 15.

“Rankings, financially, it will level my whole life up. It will level me up in the game big time… If they can get something at the end of the year, that would be great,” Glenn concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Drew Dober Rick Glenn UFC

Related

Alex Morono

Alex Morono tells fans to "expect violence" in his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley: "We are both going to throw down"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: "Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Jon Jones brought in an interesting training partner for his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

Bobby Green and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Bobby Green claims he used to beat up current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in sparring sessions.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington reveals the "biggest challenge" Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Alistair Overeem
UFC

Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired for good.

Henry Cejudo

Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili walks back on his stance of “never fighting” his friend Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is walking back on his stance of ‘never fighting’ his friend Aljamain Sterling.

Colby Covington
Matt Brown

Colby Covington unloads on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments: “You married trailer trash, yeah”

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is unloading on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments.

Colby Covington, Leon Edwards
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler rejects notion that he’s wasting time waiting for Conor McGregor fight: “I have a lot of tread left on these tires”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has rejected the idea that he’s wasting time by waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor.