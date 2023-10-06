Ricky Glenn reveals he trained with Ben Askren for Drew Dober fight, plans to get “redemption” for his last bout

Ricky Glenn is going back to his roots for his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Drew Dober.

Glenn is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Christos Giagos earlier this year, which was a tough pill to swallow. It was his first fight in a year-and-a-half and immediately after the loss, Glenn wanted to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

“I almost got back in there sooner. A couple of short-notice fights came up and one of them the guy didn’t accept and the other I was still under suspension,” Glenn said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I threw my name out there for a few things, it just didn’t work out and then this opportunity came.”

Once Ricky Glenn was medically cleared, he was booked to face Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 80. When he got the call, it was immediate excitement as the two were booked to fight last year but an injury to Glenn took him out of the scrap.

“We were supposed to fight last year. Two weeks before I got injured and had to pull out and had surgery. It’s nice that they want the matchup and here we are again… He really wants to get in there and slug it out. He’s a smart fighter, but he’s definitely an athlete, there are some things I have to be careful of,” Glenn said.

Given that Ricky Glenn already had a training camp for Drew Dober, he feels well-prepared for the matchup.

Also, Glenn is back to his original team that features him training with Ben Askren and Erick Koch who will both be in his corner. With Glenn going back to his roots, he’s confident he will pull off the upset and beat Dober at UFC Vegas 80.

“I see him being smart and trying and reel me in,” Glenn said. “Just be a bit more patient and as the fight goes on we are going to engage. At this level, it’s the first person to make a mistake, it costs them a fight… I’m feeling it too, I have a lot of energy, I want some redemption after my last fight. I switched my camp up and reconnected with some old training partners Erik Koch and Ben Askren, who are going to be in my corner.”

If Ricky Glenn does beat Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 80, he hopes he can get a quick turnaround and start to work toward the top 15.

“Rankings, financially, it will level my whole life up. It will level me up in the game big time… If they can get something at the end of the year, that would be great,” Glenn concluded.