Bobby Green doubles down on his accusations that Russian UFC fighters are getting away with cheating: “The Russian be cheating right now”

Bobby Green has once again accused Russian fighters in the UFC of getting away with cheating.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Bobby Green, it’s that he is outspoken. If he has something on his mind, there’s an excellent chance he’s going to say it – and he doesn’t particularly care who he upsets along the way. Green is the sort of fighter that fans adore and this weekend, he’ll get the chance to prove why all over again when he locks horns with Grant Dawson.

Of course, as we know, that’s never the full story with someone like Bobby. In a past interview, he has accused the likes of Islam Makhachev of cheating in a bout of theirs.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV HITS BACK AT BOBBY GREEN OVER STEROIDS ACCUSATION: “I TRAINING HARD, THAT’S WHY. THAT’S WHY HE FEEL THE POWER”

Now, after being asked for a prediction on the main event of UFC 294, he’s doubled down on that.