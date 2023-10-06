Bobby Green doubles down on his accusations that Russian UFC fighters are getting away with cheating: “The Russian be cheating right now”
Bobby Green has once again accused Russian fighters in the UFC of getting away with cheating.
If there’s one thing we know to be true about Bobby Green, it’s that he is outspoken. If he has something on his mind, there’s an excellent chance he’s going to say it – and he doesn’t particularly care who he upsets along the way. Green is the sort of fighter that fans adore and this weekend, he’ll get the chance to prove why all over again when he locks horns with Grant Dawson.
Of course, as we know, that’s never the full story with someone like Bobby. In a past interview, he has accused the likes of Islam Makhachev of cheating in a bout of theirs.
Now, after being asked for a prediction on the main event of UFC 294, he’s doubled down on that.
Green’s theory
“I’m gonna go with Islam [against Oliveira] and the only reason I’ll say that is … you should be on the motherf—ker,” Green told the JAXXON PODCAST.
“You should see behind the scenes. Why do they keep sending ‘em over to Abu Dhabi, you know what I mean?
“The Russian be cheating right now,” he continued. “No disrespect to none of the Russian people if you my fans, I f—k with you but I be seeing some funny s—t that I’m like, ‘Oh.’ Because I know people all around and in different sections and stuff. For instance, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Islam and them, they go to a mosque. They train in some place where you can’t be — USADA can’t go, you can’t come in here. For months they can do whatever they wanna do.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
What do you think of Bobby Green’s comments? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
