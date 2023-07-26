Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to “test” his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.

Blachowicz last competed back in December and fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw for the vacant lightweight title. After the fight ended, Blachowicz wanted some time off to heal for some injuries, and he said the plan was to return in the summer.

“For me it was the right time,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m no longer a young fighter so I need a longer break so I have time for me and my family and for living. Also, I have time to prepare for this next battle, for me it was perfect break and perfect time to start a new camp.”

Once Jan Blachowicz was ready to return, he and his team liked the idea of welcoming Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division and asked for the matchup. Blachowicz ended up getting his wish as he will now face Pereira in the co-main event of UFC 291.

“When I hear that Pereira wants to go to my division, we send message to UFC that we want him,” Blachowicz said. “It is a very good matchup for me, I want to fight against fighters like him. My manager sent an e-mail to the UFC and we wanted this fight and we have it, so I’m happy.”

Part of the reason why Jan Blachowicz asked to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 291 is because he wants to test his striking against the former kickboxing world champion.

Although Blachowicz wants to test his striking against Pereira, he says if he feels like he is worse than the Brazilian he will resort to his wrestling.

“I think so. He is one of the best in the world, not even in MMA but in kickboxing. That is why I am happy and motivated to see how my standup looks against his standup,” Blachowicz explained. “I want to test it and that is why I motivated to go there and fight him… It’s not a secret, if his standup is a lot better than mine, this is MMA, I can try and catch him and take the fight to the ground. If I have an opportunity to do so, I will, but I want to check my standup against his standup.”

Ultimately, whether the fight stays standing or goes to the ground, Jan Blachowicz is confident he will finish Alex Pereira at UFC 291.

“He is very powerful but also has a lot of holes, so we will try and knock him out in the standup. But, we have the option to take him down and finish him on the ground. The finish will happen in the second round,” Blachowicz said.

Should Blachowicz get the stoppage win he revealed his next fight will be for the light heavyweight title as it is written in his contract.

“It is in my contract. If I win, next fight for the title,” Blachowicz concluded.