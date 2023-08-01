Conor McGregor claims he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot: “The guy is about as smart as two planks”

Conor McGregor is claiming he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot.

The saga continues…..

It was McGregor who called out Gaethje (25-4 MMA) after ‘The Highlight’ defeated Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) in the main event this past weekend at UFC 291, claiming the ‘BMF’ title as his own.

Gaethje KO’d ‘The Diamond’ at 1:00 of round 2 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was the 2nd meeting of Gaethje and Poirier, with the first battle taking place in April of 2018 where it was Poirier who emerged victorious via way of a fourth round TKO.

Following Gaethjes’ victory, Conor McGregor took to social media in a series of ‘tweets’ saying:

“Justin, I’ll slap you around.”

“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f*ck chandler, you want it call for it”

“I KO him one shot. Guarantee it”

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is/was slated to fight opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) this year, but the promotion has yet to set a date, time and location for the match-up.

Gaethje responded to McGregor’s commentary at the post fight press conference where he said:

“I think he’s turned me down six times. Usually, you have to lose to fight him.”

Following up Gaethje finished with:

“I don’t really care… I like to fight big fights; I like exciting things and it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not going to fight someone on steroids.”

Well, the Irishman still wanting the last word, took to ‘Twitter‘ stating:

The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily. https://t.co/fx0C61YN5H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 1, 2023

“The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily.”

