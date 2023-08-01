Jake Paul shares prediction for Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match

Jake Paul has shared his prediction for the Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match in October.

Paul is very familiar with both Fury and KSI – as he most recently dropped a split decision to Tommy back in February. In addition, Paul has also been vocal in wanting to box KSI as the two have not seen eye-to-eye ever since KSI beat Logan Paul in their boxing match in 2019.

Now, with Tommy Fury and KSI officially set to fight on October 14, Jake Paul has shared his prediction for the scrap and believes Fury wins by knockout, and likely early.

“I think Tommy knocks him out in less than five rounds. Oh yeah, I mean he’s (KSI) doing like these gimmick WWE fights up until now. Tommy is his first real test. But who knows, he might throw an elbow on Tommy too,” Jake Paul said.