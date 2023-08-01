Jake Paul shares prediction for Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match
Paul is very familiar with both Fury and KSI – as he most recently dropped a split decision to Tommy back in February. In addition, Paul has also been vocal in wanting to box KSI as the two have not seen eye-to-eye ever since KSI beat Logan Paul in their boxing match in 2019.
Now, with Tommy Fury and KSI officially set to fight on October 14, Jake Paul has shared his prediction for the scrap and believes Fury wins by knockout, and likely early.
“I think Tommy knocks him out in less than five rounds. Oh yeah, I mean he’s (KSI) doing like these gimmick WWE fights up until now. Tommy is his first real test. But who knows, he might throw an elbow on Tommy too,” Jake Paul said.
Jake Paul set to fight Nate Diaz
The elbow comment at the end is a shot at KSI as in his last fight, he accidentally knocked Joe Fournier out with an elbow. KSI tried to land a hook and missed with the punch but his elbow caught Fournier and KO’d him.
It also isn’t a huge surprise that Jake Paul is picking Tommy Fury to win, especially with him losing to the Brit back in February. If Fury does get the win, it makes Paul look that much better, while it also can build up to a potential rematch between the two. KSI has also been vocal in planning to prove he will be the best influencer boxer once he KO’s Fury after Paul couldn’t.
As for Jake Paul, he is set to return to the boxing ring on Saturday in Dallas, Texas against Nate Diaz. It is the first time Paul is boxing since he suffered the split decision loss to Fury back in February.
