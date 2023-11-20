Ali Abdelaziz hints at Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 298

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has hinted at the idea of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway squaring off for the BMF title at UFC 298.

In 2024, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is going to come out swinging. They’ve already announced the main event bouts for UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299, and of course, the blockbuster UFC 300 event will follow in April.

Beyond that, though, there are many fighters without a fight booked – such as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Gaethje is the current BMF champion, whereas Holloway continues to turn back contenders at 145 pounds.

RELATED: FORMER UFC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMP MAX HOLLOWAY INTERESTED IN FIGHTING JUSTIN GAETHJE FOR THE BMF TITLE: “HOW ABOUT ONE FOR THE FANS?”

Recently, we’ve heard plenty of rumors flying around regarding a potential showdown between the two of them. In a recent tweet, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz made it crystal clear that it’s on the table.