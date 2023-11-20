Ali Abdelaziz hints at Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 298

By Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has hinted at the idea of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway squaring off for the BMF title at UFC 298.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

In 2024, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is going to come out swinging. They’ve already announced the main event bouts for UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299, and of course, the blockbuster UFC 300 event will follow in April.

Beyond that, though, there are many fighters without a fight booked – such as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Gaethje is the current BMF champion, whereas Holloway continues to turn back contenders at 145 pounds.

RELATED: FORMER UFC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMP MAX HOLLOWAY INTERESTED IN FIGHTING JUSTIN GAETHJE FOR THE BMF TITLE: “HOW ABOUT ONE FOR THE FANS?”

Recently, we’ve heard plenty of rumors flying around regarding a potential showdown between the two of them. In a recent tweet, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz made it crystal clear that it’s on the table.

Abdelaziz hints at Gaethje vs Holloway

“Who wants to see @Justin_Gaethje vs Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title?”

The answer to this question, of course, is “pretty much everybody”. Gaethje and Holloway are two of the greatest action fighters in the history of the UFC, and you just know they’d put on an absolute war for the fans to enjoy.

Holloway’s legacy at featherweight speaks for itself with his losses to Alexander Volkanovski being the primary setbacks. As for ‘The Highlight’, he’s riding a big wave of momentum after stopping Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title. It may not be overly common, but the idea of him defending that strap may well be too good of an idea for the promotion to turn down.

Are you interested in the idea of Justin Gaethje battling Max Holloway? Who would be your early favorite to win that bout? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

