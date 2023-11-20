Chase Hooper wants to fight fellow submission ace Claudio Puelles following his win at UFC Vegas 82
UFC prospect Chase Hooper is interested in taking on Claudio Puelles after his victory at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend.
For the last few years, Chase Hooper has been seen as one of the more interesting young prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has an intriguing style, an incredible personality, and he’s been pretty inconsistent in the cage. On Saturday night, however, he got the biggest win of his career thus far as he was able to turn back Jordan Leavitt via submission.
In terms of what his next move is, that’s currently up in the air. At the age of 24, though, there’s a long road ahead of him in mixed martial arts. In his post-fight press conference appearance, Hooper called for a clash with Claudio Puelles.
Hooper calls his shot
“I’d like someone like a Claudio Puelles,” Hooper said. “He beat Jordan, I believe, by decision. Then he also has a kneebar win over Clay Guida. I just beat Jordan tonight, and I’ve got a calf slicer over Clay in a grappling match. But still, I would love to fight another guy that’s big into leg locks – another big jiu-jitsu guy in the division. Tonight is the perfect example. Those are fun matchups, and I think they’re fun to watch. It’s a style of grappling people can get down with.”
“I’ve got to start making a little more of that dad money,” Hooper said. “I’d like to be a little bit more active, especially here at ’55 where I don’t have to cut as hard. I’d like to get three fights in.”
