Chase Hooper wants to fight fellow submission ace Claudio Puelles following his win at UFC Vegas 82

UFC prospect Chase Hooper is interested in taking on Claudio Puelles after his victory at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend.

For the last few years, Chase Hooper has been seen as one of the more interesting young prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has an intriguing style, an incredible personality, and he’s been pretty inconsistent in the cage. On Saturday night, however, he got the biggest win of his career thus far as he was able to turn back Jordan Leavitt via submission.

RELATED: CHASE HOOPER SAYS UFC VEGAS 82 FIGHT AGAINST JORDAN LEAVITT IS A BATTLE OF “TWO OF THE LEAST INTIMIDATING GUYS IN UFC HISTORY”

In terms of what his next move is, that’s currently up in the air. At the age of 24, though, there’s a long road ahead of him in mixed martial arts. In his post-fight press conference appearance, Hooper called for a clash with Claudio Puelles.