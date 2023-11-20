Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2023

Seksan Or Kwanmuang seeks to cap off his spectacular year on a high note.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

“The Man Who Yields To No One” faces River Daz in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 46. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Seksan’s journey to this pinnacle moment has been nothing short of spectacular. The 34-year-old Muay Thai icon has captivated audiences with his thrilling performances throughout the year.

His relentless pursuit of victory saw him rack up five consecutive wins on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series. That run also landed him a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

Seksan proved his worth as the recipient of the once-in-a-lifetime deal by outlasting Amir Naseri this past September.

Not content with just one milestone, he continued his dominance by overwhelming Karim Bennoui earlier this month, securing his 200th career victory in front of a U.S. primetime audience.

Seksan stakes impressive standing opposite formidable foe

Now, Seksan Or Kwanmuang is on a mission to maintain his spotless standing under the ONE banner.

However, Seksan faces a formidable challenge posed by River Daz. The 30-year-old Australian boasts an impressive 33-1-1 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing career.

Although Daz suffered a setback in his promotional debut against Silviu Vitez last June, he swiftly rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Nonthakit Tor Morsri back in September.

Daz has everything to gain with a victory over Seksan. Getting his hand raised at ONE Friday Fights 46 could guarantee him a permanent spot on the main roster of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Mikey Musumeci

Flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci relishes experience of training Muay Thai: “I love the energy”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2023
Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt still wants a fight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki: ‘We should do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

For Sage Northcutt, the dream matchup against legend Shinya Aoki remains a burning desire that refuses to be extinguished.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks eyeing crossover fights with Thai superstars Superlek, Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

Champions are constantly seeking new challenges to push their limits and solidify their legacies, and Jarred Brooks is no exception.

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri

Joseph Lasiri to face Prajanchai in world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023
Jarred Brooks
Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks eyeing showdown with MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson: “DJ is the main fight, period”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 15, 2023

Jarred Brooks harbors a specific ambition in ONE Championship to face none other than the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt weighs in on ONE vs. UFC debate: "ONE's kicking butt. They're taking names."

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2023

Sage Northcutt believes that ONE Championship’s unique approach to martial arts gives it an edge over the UFC.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison heralds ONE Championship as UFC’s genuine competition

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2023

ONE Championship and the UFC have long been recognized as the titans in the world of martial arts, but Liam Harrison sees a shift in the balance of power.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex aiming for Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight gold: "The only challenge I want"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2023

Having already etched her name in the annals of combat sports history as the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp Fairtex now sets her sights on an unparalleled challenge.