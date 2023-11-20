Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46
Seksan Or Kwanmuang seeks to cap off his spectacular year on a high note.
“The Man Who Yields To No One” faces River Daz in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 46. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.
Seksan’s journey to this pinnacle moment has been nothing short of spectacular. The 34-year-old Muay Thai icon has captivated audiences with his thrilling performances throughout the year.
His relentless pursuit of victory saw him rack up five consecutive wins on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series. That run also landed him a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.
Seksan proved his worth as the recipient of the once-in-a-lifetime deal by outlasting Amir Naseri this past September.
Not content with just one milestone, he continued his dominance by overwhelming Karim Bennoui earlier this month, securing his 200th career victory in front of a U.S. primetime audience.
Seksan stakes impressive standing opposite formidable foe
Now, Seksan Or Kwanmuang is on a mission to maintain his spotless standing under the ONE banner.
However, Seksan faces a formidable challenge posed by River Daz. The 30-year-old Australian boasts an impressive 33-1-1 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing career.
Although Daz suffered a setback in his promotional debut against Silviu Vitez last June, he swiftly rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Nonthakit Tor Morsri back in September.
Daz has everything to gain with a victory over Seksan. Getting his hand raised at ONE Friday Fights 46 could guarantee him a permanent spot on the main roster of the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Topics:ONE Championship