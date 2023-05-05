search

Julianna Pena releases statement after pulling out of UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes: “Looking forward to fighting the winner to regain my belt”

By Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Julianna Pena has issued a lengthy statement after pulling out of her UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes.

Julianna Pena

Pena was set to headline UFC 289 against Nunes in their trilogy match for the women’s bantamweight belt. Yet, this week, Dana White announced that Pena suffered a broken rib and was forced to withdraw.

Following her withdrawal, Julianna Pena took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement and plans to face the winner of Nunes-Aldana.


 

“Hi. Wanted to give it a few days before I addressed the situation. I am out of my fight in #vancouver for #ufc289. I am absolutely gutted. you guys only see us preform on one night but I wish you guys could see the other side of what #fighters have to go through on a daily basis,” Pena wrote on Instagram. “A fighters life is not an easy road but it’s one that lights my soul on fire. It’s my passion and I do it everyday with my whole heart. I give my everything every time I step into that octagon and I wanted nothing more then to make this fight possible. Going into a fight, you’re never 100% but in this case, the doctors intervened and I was forced to withdrawal.

“I train so hard and As you can see from my pictures I’ve been pouring my heart and soul into this camp to show you guys how obsessed I am at improving myself. Unfortunately it’s going to have to wait. I trust in #Godsplan and have faith everything will work out for the best. I give my sincerest apologies to @ufc and @amanda_leoa. Wishing both @irene.aldana and @amanda_leoa a great fight- looking forward to fighting the winner to regain my belt! Oss,” Pena continued.

Whether or not Julianna Pena will get the next title shot is uncertain, but she plans on paying close attention to Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Pena, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Nunes to lose her belt back in July after scoring a stunning second-round submission against Nunes to become the new champ.

Do you think Julianna Pena should face the winner of Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana?

