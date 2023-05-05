Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones’ recent comments could lead to Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC.

Earlier this week, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones alluded to the fact that following his fight with Stipe Miocic, time, date and place yet to be confirmed, he will probably retire. That with the caveat that perhaps the only thing that might keep him’ in the game’, would be a battle in the Octagon with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou was released from his UFC contract and stripped of his UFC heavyweight championship title in January of this year. The parting of ways didn’t go well with Dana White, UFC President, confirming on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, that Ngannou would definitely not be returning to the promotion:

“No. We worked with this guy (Francis Ngannou) for two years, we tried to get him a fight. He’s absolutely impossible to deal with. He’s – no, he’ll never be in the UFC again. So, he made his decision – we worked hard, man. One of my guys, Hunter Campbell (Chief Business Officer), who works for me, must have done 75 dinners with his guy (Ngannou), trying to get him on board. We offered him a lot of money, showed him nothing but respect. We wanted to keep him, and that ship has sailed.”

Michael Bisping, on his YouTube channel, discussed the potential of a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou title fight and how it could actually transpire saying (h/t MMANews):

“Francis Ngannou, Dana said he will never fight for the UFC ever again, and I understand that of course. But if Stipe and Jon Jones were to fight, and it’s a big if, if Jon Jones was to win that fight because it ain’t no walk in the park… Stipe Miocic can do it all, so that would be a huge test for Jon Jones and a massive fight… Let’s just imagine that he (Jones) beats him (Miocic) and he says ‘That’s it, I’m done, I’m done, unless Francis Ngannou comes back’… I think in that situation, everyone would sit around the negotiation table.”

For now, Jones (27-1 MMA) will need to prepare for a potential showdown with two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Do you agree with Bisping’s analogy that there is a path to seeing Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou match-up in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!