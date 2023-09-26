Joshua Pacio has “reasonable chance” of beating undefeated Russian rumbler Mansur Malachiev

Joshua Pacio will get his shot at redemption at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October 6.

On the card, the former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion and current #1 contender is set to face fifth-ranked Mansur Malachiev. This bout will air live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After losing the title to Jarred Brooks in December 2022, Pacio is looking to reestablish himself in the strawweight division.

While Pacio gears up for the crucial battle, he received a vote of confidence from none other than Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado.

Miado knows Malachiev all too well, having crossed paths with the Russian dynamo just this past June.

In that bout, “The Jaguar” fell victim to a first-round submission. It was a tough loss, but one that Miado has now turned into motivation and hope, as he roots for Pacio to avenge that defeat.

“I’m happy that Joshua’s next fight will be against Mansur Malachiev. We have a reasonable chance of getting retribution,” he said in jest.

In Miado’s eyes, Pacio is the more ready fighter in this matchup.

“Joshua is extremely well-rounded, and his opponent will have no other tools but his wrestling. In this fight, I think Joshua has the significant edge,” he said.

One of the key aspects that Miado believes will tip the scales in Pacio’s favor is his takedown defense.

“If Joshua can keep up with Jarred Brooks in wrestling, I feel he can handle Mansur’s wrestling better,” Miado added.