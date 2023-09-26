Joshua Pacio has “reasonable chance” of beating undefeated Russian rumbler Mansur Malachiev

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 26, 2023

Joshua Pacio will get his shot at redemption at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October 6.

Joshua Pacio

On the card, the former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion and current #1 contender is set to face fifth-ranked Mansur Malachiev. This bout will air live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After losing the title to Jarred Brooks in December 2022, Pacio is looking to reestablish himself in the strawweight division.

While Pacio gears up for the crucial battle, he received a vote of confidence from none other than Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado.

Miado knows Malachiev all too well, having crossed paths with the Russian dynamo just this past June.

In that bout, “The Jaguar” fell victim to a first-round submission. It was a tough loss, but one that Miado has now turned into motivation and hope, as he roots for Pacio to avenge that defeat.

“I’m happy that Joshua’s next fight will be against Mansur Malachiev. We have a reasonable chance of getting retribution,” he said in jest.

In Miado’s eyes, Pacio is the more ready fighter in this matchup.

“Joshua is extremely well-rounded, and his opponent will have no other tools but his wrestling. In this fight, I think Joshua has the significant edge,” he said.

One of the key aspects that Miado believes will tip the scales in Pacio’s favor is his takedown defense.

“If Joshua can keep up with Jarred Brooks in wrestling, I feel he can handle Mansur’s wrestling better,” Miado added.

Jeremy Miado predicts decisive victory for Joshua Pacio

As the fight looms closer, Jeremy Miado isn’t just hoping for a win. He’s predicting a second-round TKO in favor of Joshua Pacio.

This speaks volumes about the faith he has in Pacio’s abilities to deliver a resounding victory.

But even if the bout goes the distance, Miado firmly believes that Pacio will emerge victorious on the scorecards.

“I see Pacio winning by TKO in the second round. It’s either TKO or unanimous decision for the former champion. I truly believe Joshua will be too overwhelming for Mansur,” he said.

