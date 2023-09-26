Stipe Miocic admits he really wanted to have a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou: “It definitely sucks”

Stipe Miocic is admitting he really wanted to have a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou.

UFC 295 is scheduled for Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main event will feature a heavyweight title fight between current champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) and Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Miocic last fought and was defeated by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260. Previously the two had met in January of 2018 at UFC 220 where it was Miocic who came out the victor via unanimous decision.

However a trilogy fight was not to be, as Ngannou left the UFC after being unable to come to contract terms, back in January of this year.

Speaking with the ‘New York Post‘ about not having a trilogy fight with ‘The Predator’, Stipe Miocic had this to say:

“I really wanted to have a rematch with Francis. Unfortunately he left for bigger and better things, so good for him. After that, all I wanted was Jon Jones. It definitely sucks, I definitely wanted that trilogy, but unfortunately, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Listen, he’s onto bigger and better things. On paper, Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers of all time, but Francis hits really hard. It’s a fight, anything can happen. I wish him all the best. I hope he shocks the world.”

So there you have it, while disappointed that a rematch would not happen with Ngannou, Miocic is wishing the former UFC heavyweight champion nothing but the best when he meets boxing champion Tyson Fury on October 28th in Saudi Arabia.

The 41 year olds focus is now on his upcoming battle with ‘Bones’ this coming November.

Would you have liked to have seen a trilogy fight between Miocic and Ngannou? Do you think Miocic will be able to upset Jones to become the new UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 295?

