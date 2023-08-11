Joshua Pacio praises rival Jarred Brooks: “You can’t really sleep on that guy”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023
Heated rivals Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks have never really seen eye to eye. But despite their differences, the Filipino phenom graciously acknowledged the courageous effort that the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion displayed in his most recent outing.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks

Brooks entered uncharted territory to challenge ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci for his belt at ONE Fight Night 13 last week.

“The Monkey God” quickly demonstrated why he is considered one of the most feared ground specialists in MMA today. At the onset of their bout, he utilized his exceptional wrestling background to cause Musumeci significant trouble.

Brooks executed an initial takedown and then skillfully applied relentless pressure from the top position.

Regrettably for him, Musumeci’s brilliance on the canvas caught up. The reigning submission grappling king masterfully counteracted his opponent’s advances, ultimately securing the victory by fastening a triangle-armbar at the 7:30 mark of the 10-minute contest.

Although Brooks fell short in his bid to become a two-sport ONE World Champion, his Filipino rival gave him props.

“I didn’t agree with those who said that Jarred Brooks would be entering unfamiliar territory in this match. Grappling is part of MMA training, and he did an awesome job against Mikey Musumeci,” Pacio confessed.

“You can’t really sleep on that guy, to be honest. He deserves a lot of credit for taking on Mikey and almost going the distance with him.”

Joshua Pacio wants another piece of Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio may have praised his rival, but he isn’t done with him just yet.

After testing the submission grappling waters, Jarred Brooks is expected to return to MMA competition very soon and defend his strawweight crown. And knowing this, Pacio hopes to be his first challenger.

Both men crossed paths in December 2022, with Brooks defeating Pacio for the gold-plated strap via unanimous decision.

“Jarred and I have some unfinished business, and I want my belt back,” the Filipino said. “Everybody wants to see the rematch.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jarred Brooks Joshua Pacio Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother in grappling bout: "For sure, I’m open to it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2023
John Lineker Kevin Belingon
Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon breaks down John Lineker's dramatic victory at ONE Fight Night 13, wants rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023

In a heart-pounding clash of hard-hitting bantamweights that left MMA fans on the edge of their seats, John Lineker staged a remarkable come-from-behind victory at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin unimpressed by "Reug Reug's" performance against "Buchecha"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023

Two-division MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin wasn’t particularly enthused with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane’s most recent outing.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

World Champions Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade To Fight For Vacant Kickboxing Belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty has a chance to win a second belt. But so does his upcoming opponent.

ONE Championship

"Reug Reug" knew he'd beat "Buchecha," wants world title fight with Anatoly Malykhin

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane made a definitive statement at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Anna

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak's confidence grows, previews "Wondergirl's" match with Xiong Jing Nan

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023
Chingiz Allazov with the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title
ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov Dedicates ONE Fight Night 13 Victory To Late Grandfather

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

It took 10 years, but ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov finally bested his old rival Marat Grigorian.

Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci praises Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 13: "He's a warrior"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci lived up to his words this past Friday.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker wants trilogy bout with Fabricio Andrade: "I’m here to retrieve what’s mine"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023

John Lineker’s eyes are locked on the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title he used to own.

Rodtang and Superlek
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang to defend Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2023

Combat sports fans across the globe have a reason to rejoice, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon is booked for a dream match.