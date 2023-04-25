Josh Thomson reveals he is willing to rematch Nate Diaz in Bare Knuckle FC: “I’m down”

Josh Thomson has revealed that he is willing to rematch Nate Diaz in Bare Knuckle FC.

It was back in April of 2013 where Josh Thomson (22-9 MMA) met up with and defeated Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) by knockout at 3:44 of round 2.

‘The Punk’, a UFC and Strikeforce lightweight contender officially announced his retirement from MMA in January 2020 after fighting professionally for 16 years.

Thomson, 44, is currently an analyst and broadcaster for Bellator MMA. Thomson along with ‘Big’ John McCarthy also host ‘The Weighing In’ podcast.

Nate Diaz played out his contract with the UFC after UFC 279, where he defeated Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) via way of a guillotine choke at 2:52 of round 4. The 38 year old Diaz became one of the most sought after free agents in MMA history.

Earlier this month it was announced that Nate Diaz had agreed to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match which will take place on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Since that announcement, Diaz managed to get into a street fight in New Orleans which has landed him in some legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued for Diaz for second-degree battery against social media personality Rodney Petersen, who was apparently rendered unconscious in the streets of New Orleans. All said, this is casting some doubt on whether or not Diaz will be able to box Paul this August.

KSI, learning of the predicament, took to ‘Twitter’ to offer up himself as a replacement:

Well, if that means Jake won’t have an opponent in August then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May.”

KSI vs. Joe Fournier takes place at the Wembley Arena, in London, England on May 13th, 2023.

To which Paul, responded via ‘tweet’:

“Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Diaz, fired back at both, saying:

“Lol why don’t you two scared pussies just fight each other in August. I’ll fight someone who can really fight.”

Thomson, recently took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following tweet:

“I’ve said, I’m down in @bareknucklefc”

Would you like to see Josh Thomson get back in the game and fight Nate Diaz, this time in the boxing ring?

