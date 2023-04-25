search
BKFC Cody Brundage Julian Erosa Luke Rockhold MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 120 with Luke Rockhold, Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Journey Newson, and Natan Levy

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 120, UFC Vegas 72

The 120th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72.

We’re first joined by former UFC middleweight champion and current BKFC fighter Luke Rockhold (2:13). Next, UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (15:28) comes on. UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (33:07) comes on. UFC bantamweight Journey Newson (49:22) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Natan Levy (59:51).

Luke Rockhold opens up the show to preview his BKFC 41 main event against Mike Perry. Luke talks about why he asked for his release after retiring and why BKFC intrigued him so much. He then talks about training for Perry, the faceoff incident, and why he is so confident fighting in bare-knuckle. He then talks about Adesanya’s win and what could be next in his career.

Julian Erosa then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 72 fight against Fernando Padilla. Julian talks about his KO loss to Alex Caceres and what he learned from that. He then talks about fighting a UFC newcomer and how he is familiar with his opponent despite not fighting in the UFC before. He also talks about his goals for 2023 and what a win does for him.

Cody Brundage joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 72 fight against Rodolfo Vieira. Cody talks about his KO loss last time out and being hesitant to agree to face Vieira again after he pulled out of their first fight. Brundage then talks about training at Factory X, having another kid soon, and what 2023 looks like for him.

Journey Newson then stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 72 fight against Brian Kelleher. Journey talks about his loss and what he takes away from that and being excited to fight a veteran like Kelleher. He then talks about what a win does for him and the state of the bantamweight division.

Natan Levy closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 72 fight against Pete Rodriguez. Natan talks about Pete dropping down to lightweight and how he thinks that weight cut will impact him. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

