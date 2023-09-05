Laura Sanko reacts after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293: “Dream come true”

Laura Sanko is reacting after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293.

Sanko, 40, will make history as becoming the first female color commentator to be part of the PPV team when she appears in the booth for UFC 293.

Joining lead commentator Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko will provide a welcome addition to Saturday’s event.

UFC 293 takes place this coming Saturday, September 10th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Headlining the event will be a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA). In the co-main event Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA) will face Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA) in a heavyweight bout.

Sanko , a former fighter herself, worked on commentary for Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and then appeared on a UFC broadcast earlier this year at UFC Vegas 68.

Laura Sanko (1-0 MMA) made her debut as a professional fighter back in 2013 at Invicta FC 4 against Cassie Rob (2-11 MMA) and won via submission in the second round. Leaving fighting shortly afterwords for family reasons, Sanko returned to the MMA scene to interview fighters.

It was earlier this year, in Las Vegas, that UFC President, Dana White, shared his thoughts on Sanko getting her first official event:

‘I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura. She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.’

Taking to ‘X‘, Sanko shared her excitement in being a part of the commentary team at UFC 293, issuing the following statement:

I’m honored to join the commentary team for UFC 293 alongside @Jon_Anik and @dc_mma. Dream come true. Before I was an mma analyst or competitor, I was a fan just like most of you reading this. Almost 20 years later, I’m here and excited to be a small part of connecting our… — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) September 5, 2023

