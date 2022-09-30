Jose Aldo discusses his previous rivalry with “good person” Conor McGregor: “Bro he would call our private jet completely drunk just talking sh*t”

Jose Aldo is discussing his previous rivalry with ‘good person’ Conor McGregor.

Jose Aldo, (31-8 MMA), has a history with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA). The two featherweights met way back in 2015 in the main event title fight at UFC 194. The outcome was a victory for the Irishman who brutally knocked out Aldo just 13 seconds into round 1.

Leading up to their fight, the two exchanged trash-talk, as so many fighters do, in anticipation of their battle in the Octagon. Of course that bout was very brief, if you blinked, you may have missed the outcome.

The Brazilian featherweight was offered a late notice rematch with McGregor in March of 2016 at UFC 196, but turned down the opportunity. They never did get that rematch in the cage.

Aldo shared a video where he spoke of the rivalry between the two, their battle at UFC 194 and ultimately that Conor McGregor is a ‘good person’.

Speaking on the ‘Connect Cast‘ podcast, Aldo shared some of the antics the two shared:

this Jose, Conor story is funny af pic.twitter.com/TacU0akgvf — Drippy McGregor🧊 (@suga_szn_) September 30, 2022

“It was funny, because the guy drinks a lot. He drinks a lot. F–k yeah! He probably even like to drink gasoline. Bro, he’d call our private jet completely drunk, just taking sh*t. F**k it was funny.”

Continuing Aldo said:

“He’s a good person because he does understand the other side. He understands the other person. But he’s a guy with a vision.”

Concluding, Aldo spoke about what happened six years ago at UFC 196:

“It was his merit. I was going in, like it or not he has more reach than me, he had thrown a 1-2 already that I dodged and answered very quickly and he got spooked. And I said, ‘Now it’s time to go in, Mike Tyson style brother’. When I went in, straight away, everything was spinning.”

Jose ‘Junior’ Aldo, 36, retired from the UFC on Sunday, September 18th. The promotion took to Twitter to acknowledge his retirement saying:

“Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run.”

