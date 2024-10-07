Jose Aldo issues statement following split decision loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 307

MMA legend Jose Aldo has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Mario Bautista last weekend.

As we know, Jose Aldo is a true icon in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes being one of the most dominant champions of his generation. Now, after a short period of time away from the UFC, he’s back for another run.

On Saturday night, he went head to head with Mario Bautista. Unfortunately for the Brazilian sensation, he came up short in a tight decision loss. In the eyes of many, though, Bautista didn’t really do that much en-route to getting his hand raised.

In an Instagram post, Aldo has sent a message to his supporters.