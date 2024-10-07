Jose Aldo issues statement following split decision loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 307

By Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

MMA legend Jose Aldo has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Mario Bautista last weekend.

Jose Aldo

As we know, Jose Aldo is a true icon in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes being one of the most dominant champions of his generation. Now, after a short period of time away from the UFC, he’s back for another run.

RELATED: Jose Aldo reveals he turned down bigger offers from other promotions to make second UFC run

On Saturday night, he went head to head with Mario Bautista. Unfortunately for the Brazilian sensation, he came up short in a tight decision loss. In the eyes of many, though, Bautista didn’t really do that much en-route to getting his hand raised.

In an Instagram post, Aldo has sent a message to his supporters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by José Aldo (@josealdojunioroficial)

Aldo responds to defeat

“Speak up, people! Time to go back home. It was an intense week of prepping for the fight, lots of dedication, weight loss process, and yesterday the fight! It wasn’t how we expected, but we move on, life goes on.”

“Thank you Salt Lake for all the love!”

At the age of 38, it’s not quite clear as to what will be next for Jose. Some feel as if he could be on the verge of retirement, whereas others want to see him in fights with fellow legends or strikers. Regardless of which camp you fall into, nobody can deny the impact he’s had over the years.

What do you want to see next for Jose Aldo? When it comes to the greatest featherweights of all time, where would you rank him? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jose Aldo Mario Bautista UFC

