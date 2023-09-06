Jorge Masvidal unimpressed by Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz: “I’d hurt them dudes”

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal wasn’t impressed by Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s boxing match last month.

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

On DAZN pay-per-view from Texas, ‘The Problem Child’ returned in August. The boxing match was his first since suffering a defeat to Tommy Fury in February and was also the first ten-rounder of his career. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz made his boxing debut that night but was no stranger to combat. In his UFC stint, he faced names such as Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and more.

Ultimately, Jake Paul scored a unanimous decision victory that night last month. He scored a knockdown of Nate Diaz early and coasted his way to a win. Over a month on from the boxing match, Jorge Masvidal gave his thoughts during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

There, ‘Gamebred’ stated that he wasn’t sure that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz were going all out. Continuing, Jorge Masvidal stated that he would be able to easily defeat both men in a possible boxing match. Having watched the fight up close, he knows that they can’t hang with his speed.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL’S FIANCEE NINA AGDAL SUES DILLON DANIS OVER SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLING AHEAD OF FIGHT

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing

“I get with the skill set, they’re not going to be boxers,” Jorge Masvidal reacted to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz last month. “They’re not going to move like boxers, because they’re not boxers by craft either. They could’ve been meaner. That’s why, watching that fight live, I was like, I’m mean for real bro. A lot of the guys in boxing are mean for real.”

He continued, “I didn’t have that feeling when I left that night. I didn’t feel like they were trying to kill each other, you know? Or hurt each other, or apply the sweet science to its highest mastery. I would hurt those dudes, bro. Like bad. I was there live, I seen it man, it’s a different speed.”

“Nate’s seen it, you can ask Nate about the speed. If Jake was having trouble [with Nate], you know what I’d do to Jake man?”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s comments? Did you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz

Related

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis over social media trolling ahead of fight

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023
Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick praises Mike Tyson's involvement in Francis Ngannou training: "You feel the intensity"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick is happy to have Mike Tyson around for his boxing debut.

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez responds after being called out by Terence Crawford: “He's a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight”

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is responding after being called out by Terence Crawford.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Logan Paul responds to ruthless trolling from Dillon Danis: "I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Dillon Danis’ string of troll posts.

Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal says Justin Gaethje should "defend" his BMF title "against me"

Cole Shelton - September 1, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is open to returning to the UFC as long as he can face Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul celebrates PFL's Saudi Arabia deal as UFC shares plunge: "Big Business"

Josh Evanoff - September 1, 2023
Logan Paul and Mike Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry issues violent warning to Logan Paul: "I change people"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

Mike Perry believes Logan Paul made a mistake in picking him as the backup for his boxing match.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Logan Paul says Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have left him disappointed as a fan: “I grew up really liking Conor”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

Logan Paul has accused Conor McGregor of having drug problems as he continues to tease a boxing match with the Irishman.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Gervonta Davis' trainer claims 'Tank' would KO Sean O'Malley in the first round if they boxed: "Tank would whoop his ass"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Kenny Ellis, the head trainer for Gervonta Davis, doesn’t think a potential ‘Tank’ vs. Sean O’Malley boxing match would last all that long.