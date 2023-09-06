Jorge Masvidal unimpressed by Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz: “I’d hurt them dudes”

Jorge Masvidal wasn’t impressed by Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s boxing match last month.

On DAZN pay-per-view from Texas, ‘The Problem Child’ returned in August. The boxing match was his first since suffering a defeat to Tommy Fury in February and was also the first ten-rounder of his career. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz made his boxing debut that night but was no stranger to combat. In his UFC stint, he faced names such as Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and more.

Ultimately, Jake Paul scored a unanimous decision victory that night last month. He scored a knockdown of Nate Diaz early and coasted his way to a win. Over a month on from the boxing match, Jorge Masvidal gave his thoughts during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

There, ‘Gamebred’ stated that he wasn’t sure that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz were going all out. Continuing, Jorge Masvidal stated that he would be able to easily defeat both men in a possible boxing match. Having watched the fight up close, he knows that they can’t hang with his speed.

“I get with the skill set, they’re not going to be boxers,” Jorge Masvidal reacted to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz last month. “They’re not going to move like boxers, because they’re not boxers by craft either. They could’ve been meaner. That’s why, watching that fight live, I was like, I’m mean for real bro. A lot of the guys in boxing are mean for real.”

He continued, “I didn’t have that feeling when I left that night. I didn’t feel like they were trying to kill each other, you know? Or hurt each other, or apply the sweet science to its highest mastery. I would hurt those dudes, bro. Like bad. I was there live, I seen it man, it’s a different speed.”

“Nate’s seen it, you can ask Nate about the speed. If Jake was having trouble [with Nate], you know what I’d do to Jake man?”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s comments? Did you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?