Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal.

It was recently reported that Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) will battle reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) in a rematch on the upcoming UFC 300 card. However, there has been no confirmation by the UFC as of this writing.

The two previously met in March of 2021 where the result was deemed a ‘no-contest’ with Edwards accidentally poking Muhammad in the eye.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) in May of last year at UFC 288.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) this past December at UFC 296 to retain the belt.

Henry Cejudo believes that with the recent announcement that Jorge Masvidal was ‘unretiring‘, there is a good chance that Muhammad could lose his bid to fight Edwards for the belt.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Henry Cejudo elaborated on the prospect of ‘Gamebred’ getting the opportunity to fight rival Leon Edwards saying:

“Jorge Masvidal just unretired… I think he still has that chip on his shoulder. He’s probably chasing for Leon. You know what they’re (UFC) probably thinking? ‘We’re probably gonna exit out Belal Muhammad and give Jorge Masvidal that three piece and a soda, and give him the opportunity to eventually fight Leon Edwards.'”

Continuing Cejudo said (h/t MMANews):

“You know who wouldn’t mind that? Leon Edwards. Why? Because I think stylistically Leon Edwards feels that that Jorge Masvidal fight is probably a better matchup for him. If I’m the UFC, you know what I’m thinking? ‘We get Jorge Masvidal, our pay-per-view sales just got up that much more.’ … The UFC is a damn entertainment company. For that reason, I think Jorge Masvidal comes back and he legit fights for the title… If Belal can not make a storyline or build something or get people behind him… Dana White and Hunter Campbell, it’s all based on marketing.”

Do you agree with Cejudo that the fight to make could be Masvidal vs Edwards?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!