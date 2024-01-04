Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal

By Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

It was recently reported that Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) will battle reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) in a rematch on the upcoming UFC 300 card. However, there has been no confirmation by the UFC as of this writing.

The two previously met in March of 2021 where the result was deemed a ‘no-contest’ with Edwards accidentally poking Muhammad in the eye.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) in May of last year at UFC 288.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) this past December at UFC 296 to retain the belt.

Henry Cejudo believes that with the recent announcement that Jorge Masvidal was ‘unretiring‘, there is a good chance that Muhammad could lose his bid to fight Edwards for the belt.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Henry Cejudo elaborated on the prospect of ‘Gamebred’ getting the opportunity to fight rival Leon Edwards saying:

“Jorge Masvidal just unretired… I think he still has that chip on his shoulder. He’s probably chasing for Leon. You know what they’re (UFC) probably thinking? ‘We’re probably gonna exit out Belal Muhammad and give Jorge Masvidal that three piece and a soda, and give him the opportunity to eventually fight Leon Edwards.'”

Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal

Continuing Cejudo said (h/t MMANews):

“You know who wouldn’t mind that? Leon Edwards. Why? Because I think stylistically Leon Edwards feels that that Jorge Masvidal fight is probably a better matchup for him. If I’m the UFC, you know what I’m thinking? ‘We get Jorge Masvidal, our pay-per-view sales just got up that much more.’ … The UFC is a damn entertainment company. For that reason, I think Jorge Masvidal comes back and he legit fights for the title… If Belal can not make a storyline or build something or get people behind him… Dana White and Hunter Campbell, it’s all based on marketing.”

Do you agree with Cejudo that the fight to make could be Masvidal vs Edwards?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal's teammate gives update on 'Gamebred's' potential return to fighting

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024
Gilbert Burns, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Gilbert Burns comes to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a legit fighter”

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Gilbert Burns is coming to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Max Holloway

Josh Emmett calls out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway: “He’s fought everyone but me”

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Josh Emmett has called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White, UFC 300, UFC
Dana White

Ariel Helwani claims Dana White and company “have a rabbit in their hat” for UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Ariel Helwani is claiming that Dana White and company ‘have a rabbit in their hat’ for UFC 300.

Henry Cejudo, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
Sean Strickland

Henry Cejudo shares some advice for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland some advice.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou reflects on his departure from the UFC: “This business can be nasty”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024
Conor McGregor
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is playing risky business by fighting at middleweight in UFC return: “It's going to make him tired”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned whether or not it’s a good idea for Conor McGregor to move up to middleweight.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
John McCarthy

John McCarthy thinks Colby Covington won’t ever “reach that pinnacle” following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Did you see who he called out?”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

MMA analyst John McCarthy isn’t convinced that Colby Covington will ever reach the championship level after his loss at UFC 296.

UFC

Predicting UFC champions at the end of 2024

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

The calendar has officially flipped to 2024 and in 2023, we saw six UFC belts change, but how many will change hands in 2024?

Josh Emmett
UFC

Josh Emmett details his first-ever KO, says the opponent was "out longer" than Bryce Mitchell

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Josh Emmett says his first-ever KO when he was an amateur is still his most ferocious.