Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher announced for Gamebred bare-knuckle MMA heavyweight title in October

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has announced that Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher is slated for Gamebred FC 6 next month.

Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher

‘Gamebred’ started his high-profile promotion company last year. At the time, he stated his plans to hold boxing, MMA, bare-knuckle, and even bare-knuckle MMA events. Shortly, he signed on legends such as Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Roy Nelson, and more. ‘Big Country’ scored a first-round knockout win over Dillon Cleckler in May in his promotional debut.

The aforementioned dos Santos and Werdum are now set to headline Gamebred FC 5 on Friday night. At today’s press conference, Jorge Masvidal announced that he had signed former BKFC champion Alan Belcher. For his first fight in the promotion, he will face Roy Nelson for vacant heavyweight gold.

A former UFC veteran in his own right, Alan Belcher has been dominating in the ring for the last few years. Moreover, in both boxing and bare-knuckle boxing, he’s gone a combined 9-0. That was good enough for him to get signed to Gamebred FC, and he will now face Roy Nelson on October 28th.

Furthermore, the winner of Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum 2 on Friday is expected to face the winner of Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher. Jorge Masvidal announced the news at the presser, adding that the heavyweight title will likely again be on the line in January.

“The winner of Fabricio Werdum versus Junior dos Santos will face the winner of our main event, October 28th, Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.” Jorge Masvidal announced earlier today. “The winner of that, will face the winner of this sometime in January. Hopefully, Hard Rock Stadium, Hard Rock Casino.”

He continued, “We’ll keep these guys busy as we promised them. Yeah, it’s f*cking huge news, we’re excited.”

What do you make of this announcement? Will you watch Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher in Gamebred FC?

