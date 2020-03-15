Jorge Masvidal says Kevin Lee should be cut following “b*tch move” at UFC Brasilia

UFC welterweight standout Jorge Masvidal was not impressed with the way Kevin Lee handled his loss to Charles Oliveira at today’s UFC Brasilia event.

‘Gamebred’ took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of today’s main event, where he absolutely blasted ‘The MoTown Phenom’ for trying to continue fighting after clearly tapping out to ‘Da Bronx’.

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

“You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch!” – Jorge Masvidal

First bitch move: misss weight. Second bitch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do https://t.co/tqCMerQzjV — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

The loss served as Lee’s third in his past four Octagon appearances. During that rough stretch, Kevin’s lone win came over Gregor Gillespie who he defeated by way of first round knockout.

To make matters worse, Kevin Lee (18-6 MMA) had missed weight for tonight’s UFC Brasilia headliner by 2.5lbs, making his future at lightweight uncertain.

As for Jorge Masvidal, the streaking UFC welterweight is currently awaiting his next assignment. ‘Gamebred’ is coming off three straight stoppage wins over highly touted opponents Darren Till, Ben Askren and most recently Nate Diaz.

Masvidal is expected to be the next man to challenge current UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. However, the promotions ‘BMF’ title holder is not holding out hope for a potential ‘red panty night’ with Conor McGregor.

What do you think of Jorge Masvidal blasting Kevin Lee following tonight’s UFC Brasilia main event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020

