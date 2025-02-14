Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal interested in running for Florida Senate: “I could make a real difference”

By Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants to enter the political arena.

Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match with Nate Diaz in July. That bout was a rematch of their prior meeting at UFC 244 in 2019, which saw Jorge Masvidal win by fourth-round stoppage. However, Diaz flipped the script in the boxing ring, scoring a majority decision win over the Miami native.

Following the defeat, Jorge Masvidal revealed plans to return to the UFC. Having retired from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns in 2023, ‘Gamebred’ quickly changed his mind. As of now, Masvidal is expected to return to the cage in April at UFC 314 in Miami. Although, no opponent has been revealed for the 40-year-old’s return.

However, it seems that Jorge Masvidal has his eyes on a new job instead. Taking to X earlier this week, the former UFC welterweight title challenger released a lengthy post. There, he teased a run for Florida Senate. While Masvidal didn’t announce any definitive plans to run, it’s clear that the 40-year-old is taking the idea seriously.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal teases run for Florida Senate

“I am gratified by the many, many people who have urged me to run in this Special Election, if it happens. I believe I could make a real difference in the State Senate—particularly in fighting the child sex trafficking which we all know is happening in Miami-Dade County, I am honored by the many citizens who are urging me to run if this opportunity presents itself, and I want everyone to know that I am thinking seriously and praying about it.”

For what it’s worth, Jorge Masvidal is far from the only fighter to join the political world. Famously, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz won a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council in 2020. He served as the Mayor pro tem for six months before resigning and wound up accepting a boxing match against Anderson Silva a few months later.

However, Tito Ortiz is just an example of a fighter who actually won a seat. Over the last few years, everyone from Colby Covington to Wanderlei Silva has either teased a run or actually ran for political office. With that in mind, Jorge Masvidal’s potential run shouldn’t come as a massive surprise.

What do you make of these comments from Jorge Masvidal? Do you want to see ‘Gamebred’ run for political office?

Jorge Masvidal UFC

