Jorge Masvidal open to transitioning to WWE as long as “the compensation makes sense”

By Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023
Jorge Masvidal is open to becoming a pro wrestler for the WWE.

Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA back in April following a decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. It was his fourth straight defeat and ‘Gamebred’ said he felt like he could no longer compete at the highest level.

Since then, Jorge Masvidal has been focusing on running his promotions, but he says he is open to becoming a WWE wrestler, as long as the money makes sense.

“If the shoe fits, wear it,” Masvidal said to Sports Illustrated. “I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it… If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys.”

If Jorge Masvidal does make the move to WWE, he says it would help scratch the itch of fighting. He also believes he would have a lot of success and that he could put a hurting on a lot of wrestlers.

RELATED: Stephen Thompson responds to challenge from former UFC champ Kamaru Usman.

“I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I’ll put a hurting on them every night. I’ll torture them, make life f*****g hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me,” Masvidal said.

Although Jorge Masvidal is interested in the WWE, whether or not the promotion wants him as a wrestler remains to be seen. But ‘Gamebred’ is a great trash-talker and could likely have a lot of success with the gig.

But, as Masvidal says, the money has to make sense as he is running his own promotion, which he says is taking up the bulk of his time.

“My number-one focus is my promotion. We’ve got another four shows this year, and from my mouth to God’s ears, twelve shows next year,” Masvidal said. “That has all my attention. I’m out there hunting talent, matchmaking, getting the venues. That’s what I love.”

Jorge Masvidal ended his MMA career with a record of 35-17.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jorge Masvidal UFC

