Jorge Masvidal eyes rematch with Stephen Thompson for UFC return: “Put it on for the fans”

When Jorge Masvidal returns to the UFC, he wants a rematch with Stephen Thompson.

‘Gamebred’ is set to end his short-lived retirement this weekend. Just over a year after ending his UFC career following a loss to Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal is set to meet Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. The Stockton native also left the UFC following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September 2022.

However, both men have shown an interest in returning to MMA after their boxing match on Saturday. For his part, Jorge Masvidal is still signed to the company. ‘Gamebred’ had to get cleared by the UFC, to even have his boxing match with Nate Diaz in the first place. Given his good relationship with the company, Masvidal is confident that he can get a big name in his return.

Speaking in a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Jorge Masvidal discussed his impending return to combat sports. There, he was asked about who he would like to face in the UFC. Masvidal answered that at the top of his list would be a rematch with Stephen Thompson.

Jorge Masvidal eyes Stephen Thompson for first fight back in the UFC

‘Wonderboy’ previously handed Jorge Masvidal a lopsided decision loss back at UFC 217 in 2017. However, ‘Gamebred’ is confident that he can give a better performance this time around. While Masvidal doesn’t have any beef with Stephen Thompson, he badly wants to fight him once again.

“A fight with ‘Wonderboy’ would be amazing.” Jorge Masvidal stated in the interview when asked about his UFC return. “Definitely, I always wanted to get a rematch with him. Outside of the cage, since I’ve met him since before we fought, I’ve always had so much respect for ‘Wonderboy’ and who he is. He’s actually a good, positive person that’s out to do good.”

He continued, “He’s a family man, a great guy. You can’t find anybody that will talk bad about him and say that he owes money or is a shady person or whatever. I really respect ‘Wonderboy’, so I would love to break bread with him. Let’s run it, and go in there and just give it all we’ve got… We’ll put it on for the fans. I would love, when I come back at some point, to fight Thompson.”

What do you make of these comments from Jorge Masvidal? Do you want to see him face Stephen Thompson in his UFC return?