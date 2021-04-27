Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington in rematch

Jorge Masvidal says he belives that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defeat Colby Covington in their rematch.

Usman smashed Masvidal in their own rematch to retain the UFC welterweight title. Usman not only outwrestled Masvidal, but he also outstruck him on the feet and then scored the knockout blow in the second round. Usman also knocked out Covington previously when they fought at UFC 245 in December 2019. It was an exceptional performance by Usman that night as well, though there was some controversy as far as the stoppage from Marc Goddard went. Still, that was a great fight and the rematch should be good as well.

If you ask Masvidal, though, the rematch will be in the favor of Covington. As Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Usman will beat Covington once again when they rematch (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMAjunkie.com).

“I think Kamaru keeps his hands up and comes to fight Colby the same fight that he did the first time. He just puts a thorough beating on him. Colby will try and get some takedowns on him, and it might not work. Colby’s gas tank with other wrestlers is not something he wants to do. That’s why he didn’t take a shot in the first fight because he knows he’s gonna have to get tired,” Masvidal said.

“As long as Kamaru is in wrestling shape and comes in the same as the first time, hands up, pressuring him, I think he breaks him again. His hands are where they need to be at right now. I bet he’s gonna have more confidence than ever because he knows I’m somebody that’s never been finished so he can definitely take that with a pride of honor, put his hard head on, keep getting the work. I think he gets a finish on Colby.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Kamaru Usman will beat Colby Covington in the rematch?