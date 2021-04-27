Rachael Ostovich signs with BKFC

Rachael Ostovich has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Ostovich was released from the UFC in December after losing three in a row. After the release, many were curious where she would sign as many pointed to Bellator given she is a Hawaiian, where Bellator holds events every year and is marketable. Yet, on Tuesday, it was announced BKFC signed the 30-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)

Rachael Ostovich is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Gina Mazany in November. Before that, she was submitted by Paige VanZant on the first show on ESPN+. She also lost to Montana De La Rosa by submission back in 2018.

Ostovich is just 4-6 in MMA and went 1-3 in the UFC. She did fight in Invicta FC prior to getting the shot where she was 3-3 where she fought the likes of Andrea Lee, Christine Ferea, and Jenny Liou Shriver. She earned her way into the UFC after competing on TUF where she went 1-1 on the show as she beat Melinda Fabian by submission and lost a decision to Barb Honchak.

After the news became official, many pointed to a rematch with Paige VanZant. VanZant even commented a winky face on the post. Those two, of course, fought at UFC Brooklyn in January in 2019 with VanZant winning by second-round submission. “12 Gauge” is also coming off a loss in her BKFC debut, so the rematch with Ostovich does make some sense.

If Ostovich doesn’t fight VanZant in her debut, she could face Pearl Gonzalez who recently signed with the promotion. Regardless, there are a ton of options for Ostovich to fight in her BKFC debut whenever that will be. It will also be interesting to see how she does, given most of her career losses were by submission.

What do you make of Rachael Ostovich signing with BKFC?