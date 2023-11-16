Jordan Leavitt reveals that wife’s pregnancy could force him to pull out of UFC Vegas 82: “I’m sorry, I’m not going”

By Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt might not be fighting Chase Hooper after all.

Jordan Leavitt

‘The Monkey King’ has been out of action since a knockout win over Victor Martinez in February. That stoppage victory was a big one for Jordan Leavitt, as it helped him rebound from a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett. Now, the lightweight contender is set to face ‘The Dream’ this Saturday at UFC Vegas 82.

However, that fight might not end up happening, if Jordan Leavitt’s unborn child has a say. At media day earlier this week, the lightweight contender revealed that his wife is due to give birth four days after his fight this weekend. If that sounds like it’s a close call, that’s because it is.

However, if Jordan Leavitt’s wife gives birth pre-fight, don’t expect to see him compete this Saturday. In the lightweight contender’s eyes, if the unexpected happens, he has to be there for it. While he’ll feel bad for Chase Hooper and the UFC, he won’t miss out on the birth of his child.

Jordan Leavitt

Image Credit: UFC

“So, my baby is due four days after the fight, so this has the potential to be the most stressful week of my life,” Jordan Leavitt told reporters during the UFC Vegas 82 media day. “That’s my main concern for this entire camp; like, just don’t go into labor on the weigh-in day or fight day and it’ll be good because I’m sorry, I’m not gonna do the whole thing like, ‘she’s gone into labor, you gotta win this fight early.’ No, I’m out.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, “Fight is not happening and I’m gonna faint backstage, you’ll see it. My wife goes into labor, I’m sorry, I’m not going. I’m not fighting. Sorry Chase, sorry UFC.”

What do you make of these comments from Jordan Leavitt? Are you excited for UFC Vegas 82 this Saturday?

