Pro fighters make their picks for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: It’s Brendan Allen’s time, he’s been looking so good and I’m going with him. I think he can finish Craig, probably by TKO.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I like Brendan Allen in this one. I think he just outstrikes Craig and maybe even knocks him out.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Both are solid and underrated, but I like Craig at middleweight and I think he gets it done. He impressed me against Muniz and I think his chin will be better at 185 also.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Allen is really good but I’m a big fan of Paul Craig. He’s a very exciting fighter and I’m a huge Craig fan so I got him to win.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: That’s a good one, I think Paul Craig can submit Allen though. Craig is so awkward and is never out of a fight so Allen needs to be perfect on the ground the entire time.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Brendan Allen is the better striker and the better MMA fighter. Craig does have the jiu-jitsu but I think Allen wins. I just feel like Allen will keep it standing and can eventually hurt Craig on the feet.

Fighters picking Brendan Allen: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Paul Craig: Chase Hooper, Chadn Anheliger, Vinc Pichel