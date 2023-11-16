Pro fighters make their picks for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, a middleweight bout goes down as Brendan Allen takes on Paul Craig. Heading into the fight, Allen is a sizeable -440 favorite while the former light heavyweight is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the scrap. The pros are actually split on this one as they believe Craig can get ahold of a submission sometime in the fight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig:
Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: It’s Brendan Allen’s time, he’s been looking so good and I’m going with him. I think he can finish Craig, probably by TKO.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I like Brendan Allen in this one. I think he just outstrikes Craig and maybe even knocks him out.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Both are solid and underrated, but I like Craig at middleweight and I think he gets it done. He impressed me against Muniz and I think his chin will be better at 185 also.
Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Allen is really good but I’m a big fan of Paul Craig. He’s a very exciting fighter and I’m a huge Craig fan so I got him to win.
Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: That’s a good one, I think Paul Craig can submit Allen though. Craig is so awkward and is never out of a fight so Allen needs to be perfect on the ground the entire time.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Brendan Allen is the better striker and the better MMA fighter. Craig does have the jiu-jitsu but I think Allen wins. I just feel like Allen will keep it standing and can eventually hurt Craig on the feet.
Fighters picking Brendan Allen: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Modestas Bukauskas
Fighters picking Paul Craig: Chase Hooper, Chadn Anheliger, Vinc Pichel
Topics:Brendan Allen Paul Craig UFC